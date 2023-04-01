NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

After an action-packed Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Toyota Owners 400 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The seventh race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track. The 37 drivers will compete over 400 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Toyota Owners 400 on his official Twitter account.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman was awarded the pole for Sunday’s race after practice and qualifying were cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his fourth career Cup pole and he will be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.

The lineup was determined by the series rulebook’s qualifying metric. This means that Bowman will start on pole due to his performance last week at the Circuit of the Americas.

They will be followed by William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick rounding out the top-five. Austin Cindric, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick completed the top-10. The defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, will start in the 11th starting position on Sunday.

Due to heavy rain on Saturday, the officials of the race have decided to cancel the practice and qualifying race for both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. They are continuously monitoring the weather forecast for the Xfinity race.

2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 starting line-up

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Richmond Raceway:

#48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric #17 - Chris Buescher #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #4 - Kevin Harvick #11 - Denny Hamlin #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #38 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #7 - Corey LaJoie #12 - Ryan Blaney #22 - Joey Logano 14 - Chase Briscoe #99 - Daniel Suárez #20-Christopher Bell #43 - Erik Jones #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #21 - Harrison Burton #3 - Austin Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Josh Berry (i) #51 - Cody Ware #41 - Ryan Preece #10 - Aric Almirola #15 - J. J. Yeley #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #13 - Chandler Smith (i)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for Toyota Owners 400 live on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes