Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 01, 2023 21:38 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway

After an action-packed Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Toyota Owners 400 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The seventh race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track. The 37 drivers will compete over 400 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Toyota Owners 400 on his official Twitter account.

Cup lineup and pit stall selections: https://t.co/u9lPtE8Oo3

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman was awarded the pole for Sunday’s race after practice and qualifying were cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his fourth career Cup pole and he will be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.

The lineup was determined by the series rulebook’s qualifying metric. This means that Bowman will start on pole due to his performance last week at the Circuit of the Americas.

They will be followed by William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick rounding out the top-five. Austin Cindric, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick completed the top-10. The defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, will start in the 11th starting position on Sunday.

Due to heavy rain on Saturday, the officials of the race have decided to cancel the practice and qualifying race for both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. They are continuously monitoring the weather forecast for the Xfinity race.

2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 starting line-up

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  15. #34 - Michael McDowell
  16. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. 14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  21. #20-Christopher Bell
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  26. #21 - Harrison Burton
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #10 - Aric Almirola
  34. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #13 - Chandler Smith (i)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for Toyota Owners 400 live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...