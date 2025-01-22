“Dream big”: Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan reacts ahead of major opportunity in stock car racing

On January 15, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's son Keelan Harvick took out a full-size stock car for a spin for the first time. Shortly after, NASCAR revealed that Keelan is preparing for his first season racing full-bodied stock cars. He reshared the post on his X account, expressing his views on the major news.

Kevin Harvick's son began his career with karts, racing in America and Europe, and honed his skills to perfection before venturing into Legends cars. Last season, Keelan Harvick bagged 27 wins in 49 starts, followed by top-three finishes in the Cook Out Summer Shootout, INEX Nashville Spring Series, and INEX Winter Nationals standings.

The NASCAR Regional's official page congratulated Keelan by sharing an X post. The caption read:

"Welcome to the big leagues, kid! @KeelanHarvick is set to embark on his first full season piloting full-bodied stock cars."

Keelan Harvick expressed his enthusiasm for the big challenges up ahead and wrote:

"Ready for the next challenge! #workhard #dreambig"

Kevin Harvick's son competed in the Limited Late Model race held at Florence Motor Speedway during the South Carolina 400 weekend for the first time last November, finishing eighth.

Kevin Harvick's 11-year-old son expressed his gratitude after his first ride in a full-size stock car

NASCAR fans witnessed an exciting event as Kevin Harvick's son took out a full-size stock car for a spin. Keelan Harvick thanked Ron Hornaday Jr. and VETSRacing for providing him with this big opportunity.

“First time in a full-body stock car! Thanks Mr. @ronhornadayjr and @VETSRacing for letting me take the street stock for a spin!” Keelan Harvick wrote on X post.

Keelan's father Kevin Harvick was present at the track to closely monitor his son's progress.

Four-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday Jr. played a pivotal role in making the iconic experience possible for Keelan. Hornaday Jr. is known for promoting and supporting young aspiring drivers to allow them to prove themselves.

After Keelan's solid finish in the Limited Late Model race, the former Stewart Haas Racing driver revealed future racing plans for his son. In an interview with Short Track Scene reporter Scotte Sprinkle, Harvick said:

“I think next year we’ll probably run eight to twelve of these Limited Late Model races. We’ll run a lot here in Florence just because I like the rules; you can buy tires. We can give him a good, quality experience here.”

During an interview with NASCAR, Keelan, 11, highlighted he learned valuable key points from the race. He mentioned finding out that he needed to save his tires and get aggressive in the final moments of a race.

