Drivers Council issues strong response over NASCAR antitrust lawsuit

The Drivers Advisory Council (DAC) has weighed in on the ongoing legal battle between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR. According to Motorsport.com, the DAC filed an amicus brief to help safeguard the future of drivers, as well as the sport and the fans.

Ad

Formed in 2022, the DAC is a group that enables Cup Series drivers to share their views and perspectives. The amicus brief, a legal document filed by an outside party not directly involved in the lawsuit, outlines three key objectives the council hopes to achieve through the case.

The first objective is to protect the long-term interests and future of the drivers. The second is to establish an independent platform for drivers to express their opinions on matters affecting the sport. Lastly, the DAC urges all parties involved to collaborate in ensuring the best possible experience for fans moving forward.

Ad

Trending

The group also released a statement, saying:

“The drivers are the stars of the sport. They put their health and safety at risk each weekend to pursue their passion and deliver a great product for the fans. The incredible finish at Talladega this past weekend underscores the point. Like other professional sports, the drivers are the ambassadors of stock car racing and have an independent interest and stake in the sport.”

Ad

“The discussion about the future structure of NASCAR is not one with just NASCAR and the team owners at the table. The drivers are the critical third leg that enables the sport to be successful and exciting for the fans. The drivers should not become a bargaining chip between the owners and NASCAR, but rather should serve as an independent group helping to promote the success and health of the sport.”

Ad

“Ultimately, the drivers are uniquely positioned to bring new fans to the sport and with that effort, secure their own, independent position alongside NASCAR and the owners.”

Taken during the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR are scheduled to continue settlement mediation in court on Wednesday, followed by a hearing the next day. The case is expected to conclude with a trial set for December.

Ad

“Hold my (beer)”: Denny Hamlin on NASCAR calling for settlement

Earlier this month, Denny Hamlin made a cheeky jab at NASCAR after reports surfaced that the sanctioning body was pushing for a settlement. 23XI Racing, the Cup Series team co-owned by Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, clarified that they have always been open to reaching a settlement before the trial scheduled for the end of the 2025 season.

Ad

In response to the report, Hamlin wrote on X:

“Lol!! Hold my (beer).”

23XI currently fields three full-time drivers, including Bubba Wallace (#23), Tyler Reddick (#45), and rookie Riley Herbst (#35). Both Wallace and Reddick qualified for the playoffs but were eliminated after the Round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Roval.

Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is bound for the Championship 4 in the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Teammate Chase Briscoe has also secured one of the final four spots, with the elimination race scheduled for Martinsville Speedway this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.