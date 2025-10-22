Drivers Council issues strong response over NASCAR antitrust lawsuit

The Drivers Advisory Council (DAC) has weighed in on the ongoing legal battle between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR. According to Motorsport.com, the DAC filed an amicus brief to help safeguard the future of drivers, as well as the sport and the fans.
Formed in 2022, the DAC is a group that enables Cup Series drivers to share their views and perspectives. The amicus brief, a legal document filed by an outside party not directly involved in the lawsuit, outlines three key objectives the council hopes to achieve through the case.
The first objective is to protect the long-term interests and future of the drivers. The second is to establish an independent platform for drivers to express their opinions on matters affecting the sport. Lastly, the DAC urges all parties involved to collaborate in ensuring the best possible experience for fans moving forward.
The group also released a statement, saying:
“The drivers are the stars of the sport. They put their health and safety at risk each weekend to pursue their passion and deliver a great product for the fans. The incredible finish at Talladega this past weekend underscores the point. Like other professional sports, the drivers are the ambassadors of stock car racing and have an independent interest and stake in the sport.”
“The discussion about the future structure of NASCAR is not one with just NASCAR and the team owners at the table. The drivers are the critical third leg that enables the sport to be successful and exciting for the fans. The drivers should not become a bargaining chip between the owners and NASCAR, but rather should serve as an independent group helping to promote the success and health of the sport.”
“Ultimately, the drivers are uniquely positioned to bring new fans to the sport and with that effort, secure their own, independent position alongside NASCAR and the owners.”
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR are scheduled to continue settlement mediation in court on Wednesday, followed by a hearing the next day. The case is expected to conclude with a trial set for December.
“Hold my (beer)”: Denny Hamlin on NASCAR calling for settlement
Earlier this month, Denny Hamlin made a cheeky jab at NASCAR after reports surfaced that the sanctioning body was pushing for a settlement. 23XI Racing, the Cup Series team co-owned by Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, clarified that they have always been open to reaching a settlement before the trial scheduled for the end of the 2025 season.
In response to the report, Hamlin wrote on X:
“Lol!! Hold my (beer).”
23XI currently fields three full-time drivers, including Bubba Wallace (#23), Tyler Reddick (#45), and rookie Riley Herbst (#35). Both Wallace and Reddick qualified for the playoffs but were eliminated after the Round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Roval.
Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is bound for the Championship 4 in the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Teammate Chase Briscoe has also secured one of the final four spots, with the elimination race scheduled for Martinsville Speedway this weekend.
