Denny Hamlin drops a 4-word reaction to NASCAR’s potential talks of lawsuit settlement with 23XI Racing and FRM

As reports of a settlement in the antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR came out, Denny Hamlin offered a characteristically sharp reaction online that reignited the conversation after a year-long legal standoff.The lawsuit filed by 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports, challenged NASCAR’s control over the sport’s economic structure. As recent courtroom developments suggest, there might finally be a push to end the standoff before the December trial.After Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern shared on X that the 23XI owners were ready for a settlement, Hamlin replied:&quot;Lol!! Hold my 🍺.&quot;The cheeky remark from the 23XI Racing co-owner quickly made waves, suggesting that while Jordan might be open to talks, Denny Hamlin’s camp remained ready to fight the case through to its conclusion.The dispute started in October 2024, when 23XI and FRM filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court, alleging that NASCAR’s control over the charter system violated competition laws. The system, introduced in 2016, guarantees teams race entry and a share of revenue, effectively creating equity in ownership.Denny Hamlin during the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs Media Day at Charlotte. Source: ImagnNegotiations for renewed charters began over two years ago, but 23XI and FRM refused to sign what they described as restrictive contracts that handed NASCAR unilateral power. Since then, the case has had multiple hearings, counterclaims, and appeals, leading to a divide between teams and the sanctioning body.Michael Jordan said that he was open to a resolution, acknowledging the toll the case has taken on the sport’s ecosystem. Yet Hamlin’s response indicated that the team was unwilling to compromise on its central claims that NASCAR wields monopoly control over stock car racing.NASCAR wants a judge to mediate a settlement with Denny Hamlin and Co.NASCAR CEO Jim France (L) and Denny Hamlin on May 14, 2023, in Darlington. Source: GettyAfter nearly a year of filings and injunctions, the antitrust lawsuit has reached another pivotal moment. Both sides have submitted motions for partial summary judgment, and NASCAR has requested that the court assign a judge as mediator to guide settlement discussions, scheduled for October 21.For Denny Hamlin, this isn’t just business. As both a team owner and driver, he stands at the intersection of the sport’s two most powerful forces. Attorney Jeffrey Kessler, representing both teams, echoed Hamlin’s stance, via AP:&quot;My clients are not, and never have been, seeking to eliminate the charter system. They have supported charters because teams cannot survive without them..... NASCAR’s new motion changes nothing and we look forward to presenting our case at trial on December 1&quot;That statement aligns with Hamlin’s view that the team’s goal was not disruption but reform. A December 1 trial date remains on the calendar, but both the sanctioning body and the court are clearly seeking a way to prevent the matter from reaching a full jury verdict.NASCAR has petitioned Judge Kenneth Bell to order a judicially mediated settlement conference, arguing that a sitting judge, rather than the teams’ preferred mediator, former NBA chief legal officer Jeffrey Mishkin, would carry more authority in assessing each side’s strengths and weaknesses.However, if the case proceeds to trial, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell has warned that the fallout could reshape NASCAR.&quot;Until the jury comes back... nobody knows what ’26 is going to look like. Sponsors don’t know, drivers don’t know, broadcasters don’t know. Because if plaintiffs prevail, NASCAR is going to look very different. And that’s a lot of uncertainty for everybody,&quot; Bell said.Bell’s warning captures the tension at the heart of Denny Hamlin’s sarcasm. The sport stands on a knife’s edge, and either verdict could redefine its structure.