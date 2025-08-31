23XI Co-owner Michael Jordan reveals big comment on settling with NASCAR as court case drags on

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has shared his team's desire to resolve the ongoing suit with NASCAR. Jordan pointed out that they are willing to settle the case outside of the courtroom. Nonetheless, the underlying reason for such a legal battle is to ensure significant reforms in the sport in favor of the fans, teams, and NASCAR itself.

The case between NASCAR and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports revolves around antitrust claims that the two teams have filed against the series, claiming that the charter system and the business practices used by NASCAR have illegally suppressed competition and reduced their revenue potential in the Cup Series.

The teams claim that the rules and procedures in NASCAR, such as the inability to freely acquire or sell charters or even acquire new charters, are monopolistic practices that put teams teams who desire to compete on equal terms at a disadvantage.

He said via Racing News:

“We’ve always been open to a settlement. Always have been. We’ve never taken that off the table.”

One of the problems emphasized is that NASCAR has a charter agreement provision that forbids teams from taking legal action against NASCAR, which, as a federal judge found illegal, enabled 23XI and FRM to remain chartered teams and race in the meantime.

Instead, NASCAR has argued that 23XI Racing and FRM had waived their charter rights by failing to accept the new charter agreements and that the organization can reassign the charters to additional teams. NASCAR has stated that the teams have not been damaged in such a way that they require legal redress because they are still able to run as open teams, only receiving less funding and not having the promise of a guaranteed race spot.

Michael Jordan reportedly warned NASCAR teams will “regret not supporting” 23XI, slams Joe Gibbs, other owners who signed the charter agreement

The lawsuit between NASCAR and the teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has led to some serious tensions, with Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI, delivering a critique against Joe Gibbs and other team owners who signed the charter agreement.

Internal text messages presented in federal court revealed Jordan's reported comments, warning that teams not supporting 23XI would later regret their decision. Jordan seemingly highlighted that while 23XI and FRM made money, the core issue is the need for NASCAR to change for the betterment of the sport, benefiting fans, teams, and the organization itself.

"Teams are going to regret not supporting us," Michael Jordan is said to have written. (via The Athletic)

Michael Jordan is said to have expressed strong determination to pursue the lawsuit to its conclusion, saying he is ready to "go down with fire" if necessary to improve NASCAR's structure and competitive landscape.

