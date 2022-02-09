"Drivers think we’re way smarter than NASCAR" - Kyle Larson on decision to host Clash at LA Coliseum

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was among the many drivers who were dazzled by the success of the Clash at LA Coliseum. Larson praised the motorsport association for the changes they made in making the event possible.

Speaking at a press conference before the race, he said:

“I feel like, a lot of the time, us drivers think we’re way smarter than NASCAR. And that we could have done a better job than them with whatever they were doing. Hats off to NASCAR and what they’ve done to build a race track here.”

The 29-year-old also went ahead and showered NASCAR with praise, saying:

“I feel like NASCAR did an amazing job with the race track and, so far, I don’t really have any comments of concern.”

Larson, the #5 Chevrolet driver, finished fifth in the race behind Erik Jones. He, however, became the center of attraction after wrecking the #31 of Justin Haley with 34 laps remaining. The move was not well-received by the sport's fans on Twitter, with one fan tweeting:

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson described the experience at the event as 'awesome' having raced for the first time with a new car. He said:

“I think it’s awesome; everything about it. Staging outside, driving through the tunnel, getting out there – it all kind of has that grassroots feel to it a little bit. It was an awesome experience all around. First race with the new car. This event was really neat. It seemed like a great atmosphere.”

Over the years NASCAR races have generally become predictable, with the same venues, cars, and drivers, and the only change being the race format and championship. A new venue with an exciting racing event is expected to infuse freshness into the sport and its fans.

"It seemed like a blast" – Kyle Larson on Clash at LA Coliseum

The Clash at LA Coliseum received praise from many quarters, including many drivers who expressed how they felt about the event, post-race. Fifth-placed Kyle Larson said:

“I’m not able to ever sit in the stands and watch other races. I got to watch a Heat Race and the Last Chance Qualifiers. It seemed like a blast and I hope we can do more of this.”

