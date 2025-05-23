‘Earnhardt’ director recalls a powerful scene from his latest docuseries on NASCAR icon - “They can just tell that he’s feeling all this sadness”

Joshua Altman, director of Prime Video's 'Earnhardt' docuseries, shared his thoughts on the scene when Dale Earnhardt Sr. lost his fellow competitor and best friend, Neil Bonnett. The scene affected Altman as Dale Sr. tried to suppress his emotions in an interview three decades ago.

For context, Neil Bonnett was driving the #51 Chevrolet when his car crashed in a practice session for the 1994 Daytona 500. He suffered head injuries and passed away. Despite sharing a close relationship, Dale Earnhardt Sr. didn't attend Bonnett's funeral in Alabama.

Dale Earnhardt Sr., nicknamed 'The Intimidator', went on to win multiple races before securing the 1994 championship at Rockingham Speedway, tying Richard Petty on the all-time record. The then-#3 Richard Childress Racing driver dedicated the victory to his late best friend.

Speaking about the time the seven-time champ had to address Neil Bonnett in an interview, Joshua Altman said (via NBC Sports):

“One of my favorites and it’s more on the darker, heavier side, but at the end of episode two, after Neil Bonnett’s death, Dale (Earnhardt Sr.) is sitting down and trying to read this script that he’s written but not wanting it to sound reed and really struggling to suppress the emotion.”

“They can just tell that he’s feeling all this sadness and just doesn’t want to be present with it. That’s always really affecting for me,” he added.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. driving the #3 Chevrolet in the 1994 Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

As mentioned, the heartfelt scene can be seen at the end of the Earnhardt docuseries' second episode. The series contains four episodes, though the final two episodes will be released on May 29, a few days after Prime Video's inaugural broadcasting gig for NASCAR in the Coca-Cola 600.

The docuseries is produced in collaboration with Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s content company. The father-son duo shared one full season in the Cup Series in 2000 before Dale Sr. passed in the Daytona 500 a year later.

“I feel like it was a great opportunity to introduce him to people”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on approving docuseries dedicated to his late father

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently told reporters why he and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, gave Prime Video the green light to work on the Earnhardt docuseries. Considering the Intimidator passed over two decades ago, Earnhardt Jr. thought the project would help newer fans learn more about the legacy of his father.

The former #88 Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via NBC Sports):

“I see a lot of people ask the question, new fans that are coming in saying, ‘Why is this person so respected, appreciated? Why was he so loved? Help me understand.’ And so I feel like it was a great opportunity to introduce him to people that maybe don’t know him that well, or don’t know much about his career.”

Dale Earnhardt Sr. with his family during the 1990 Atlanta Journal 500 - Source: Getty

While Dale Jr. didn't win a single championship, he won 26 NASCAR Cup Series races. He currently showcases the world of stock car racing through Dirty Mo Media, which produces several podcasts, including his own called Dale Jr. Download.

