"Emergency press conference coming" - Kenny Wallace reacts to astonishing NASCAR news suggesting a sale of minority stake

Kenny Wallace reacted to a report that NASCAR may sell an equity stake for the first time since its inauguration in 1948. Wallace said he had been expecting the move for years and would share his thoughts in an "emergency press conference."

Wallace is a former NASCAR driver with over 900 starts across the three national series. After retiring in 2015, the Missouri native continued to cover the sport with Fox Sports, though the tenure was short-lived. Today, he hosts the Herm & Schrader podcast and Coffee with Kenny show.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Kenny Wallace told his followers he would hold an "emergency press conference" to discuss the report on NASCAR possibly bringing new owners.

Trending

"NOW THIS is what we thought was coming for many years. To see it in print is bigger than big. EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE COMING. 💯💯💯," Wallace said.

Expand Tweet

According to a report by Sports Business Journal, NASCAR could sell an equity stake for several reasons, notably global expansion. The France family has privately owned the league since 1948, so bringing in new owners is considered an unprecedented feat.

Global expansion is key to increasing the sport's relevancy, especially since racing series such as Formula 1 have been doing so. In recent years, the open-wheel formula series added two more US-based races to its schedule (the Miami Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix).

NASCAR, on the other hand, is taking small steps to reach more audiences. This year, the league will host a points-paying race outside the US in Mexico City for the first time in over six decades.

Kenny Wallace's thoughts on the matter could be posted shortly on his "Coffee with Kenny" show on X.

Kenny Wallace commended NASCAR chief for eventful Cook Out Clash at Bowman

Following the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Kenny Wallace applauded NASCAR Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy for a job well done. The event was well-received for an action-packed race weekend, with Chase Elliott dominating the field.

Kenny Wallace took to X to commend the NASCAR executive, saying:

"Great job @BenKennedy33 [Ben Kennedy] 💯🏁."

Expand Tweet

The post was a reply to Ben Kennedy thanking the track owners for hosting the Cook Out Clash. The event marked the league's return to the track after 54 years.

"Thank you @BGSRacing and Winston-Salem. Hope everyone enjoyed the race. Now the countdown begins to the #Daytona500," Kennedy wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Cook Out Clash witnessed the return of NASCAR drivers to racing. Home hero Burt Myers also graced the event, though his day ended after hitting the wall due to contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., which upset fans at the track.

Ultimately, Chase Elliott won the race on Sunday ahead of Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin. Blaney put on a show after driving from last to second in the 200-lap race around the quarter-mile track.

NASCAR will officially commence the season at the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 on February 16. It is the first points-paying race of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"