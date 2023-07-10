Erik Jones discusses his contact with Kyle Larson at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson was the fastest Chevrolet driver in the Quaker State 400 until he ran into issues during the second stage of the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Qualifying for the race in the fourth row, Larson was the highest-starting Chevy driver.

During Sunday's race, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver put his speed to good use as he battled Ryan Blaney to win the first stage. However, the #12 Team Penske Ford driver edged him out as they raced to the green-checkered flag.

Later in the second stage of the race, Kyle Larson's efforts were derailed when he got loose and spun around, albeit with a little help from Erik Jones. The incident occurred on Lap 92 when the Hendrick Motorsports driver was turned sideways when he failed to take the upper line.

"I think Kyle [Larson] got up in front of me and I let him up and he got loose. As soon as he got loose, I just got into the back of him," Jones said to Frontstretch after the race.

"I obviously don't wanna turn him around and... I think he would say the same. He got loose by that time I was already side on him and I just couldn't check up enough to let him gather it up more," he added.

The incident with the #43 Legacy Motor Club driver didn't damage Kyle Larson's #5 Chevy, as the drivers behind successfully avoided him. However, the drama didn't end there as his right-front tire exploded while he was exiting the pit road.

The explosion completely destroyed the right-front fender, and he retired from the race after running a few green flag laps.

Erik Jones had a much better result, just shy of a top 10 finish as he stood 11th at the end of the rain-affected race.

Kyle Larson admits Joey Logano deserved EPSYS award nomination

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has been nominated for the EPSYS Best Driver of the Year 2022 alongside other nominees Brittany Force (NHRA), Josef Newgarden (IndyCar), and Max Verstappen (Formula One).

However, Larson who won the award last year, reckoned that reigning champion Joey Logano deserved the nomination over him.

"Honestly, it’s cool to be acknowledged. I was super surprised by it. I know there was a lot more deserving drivers – at least in American auto racing – than I was last year. But regardless, it’s an honor," he told the media in Atlanta.

Kyle Larson wasn't the best Hendrick Motorsports driver as Chase Elliott won the regular season championship. But Larson explained that he is honored to be nominated.

"Yeah, they’re the best – or one of the best – in all of their forms of racing. Anytime you can join a list with names like that is special. But again, I think a guy like Joey Logano probably should be on it more so than me. But hey – if I win, I’m going to stick the trophy right next to the other one, too," he added.

