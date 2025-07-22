Erik Jones gets real about the ‘very challenging’ time he faced in NASCAR after the tragic death of his father

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones was recently featured in an interview with the team owner, Jimmie Johnson. During the interaction, Johnson questioned Jones about how he dealt with his father's death nearly a decade ago while debuting in the Cup Series.Jones' father, Dave Jones, lost the sensation in one of his arms while the then-19-year-old was still competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The doctors told Jones that his father had lung cancer and only had a year to live. Dave passed away at 53 in 2016, while his son was 20 years old. Following the loss, the latter debuted in the Cup Series as a full-time driver with Furniture Row Racing in 2017.Since then, Erik Jones has competed for multiple teams in his nearly decade-long career. Reflecting on the same, the #43 Toyota Camry XSE driver told Johnson (via X):&quot;10 years so much has changed for me. When I was first in cup, I was 20 years old, I was dealing with the loss of my father, and that was very, very challenging for me in a lot of ways. The middle part of my career, I met Holly. We got married. Now we have a seven month goal. The perspective is very different, so fun.&quot; [00:13 onwards]&quot;Now I'm at just a good spot. I've just learned better how to interact with the team and company as a driver, how to be better as a driver. I didn't always understand that either, and how to grow. (A) child definitely changes more than anything I've ever done, that's been the biggest change,&quot; Jones added.Erik Jones joined Petty GMS Motorsports nearly three years ago in 2022. However, the team was then changed to Legacy Motor Club in 2023, and he has been with the team since. He pilots the #43 Toyota Camry for the team and is looking to secure his first Cup Series victory with them.&quot;I would love to give you some big play on it&quot;: Erik Jones gets candid about racing against his LMC teammate ahead of the Sonoma raceNASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones geared up for the Sonoma Raceway to face off against his Legacy Motor Club teammate, John Hunter Nemechek. Following the same, he told the media about his plans (via SpeedwayDigest.com):&quot;I would love to give you some big play on it, but it has been business as usual. For me, I'm always pretty good about letting the result be what it is. I never go into a race thinking how I want to run, or how I want to finish. I'm just going to run the best race I can run, and then hope the result is going to come with that. So, staying with that.&quot;Erik Jones currently ranks 20th in the Cup Series points table with 411 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured three top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes in 21 starts this season.