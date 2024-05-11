Erik Jones shakes up car setup with NASCAR comeback at Darlington after injury fallout

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones, who missed two races due to a back injury, has made significant changes in his #43 Toyota Camry on his return at Darlington Raceway this weekend. Ahead of Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, Jones revealed that he has made an adjustment to his car seat and his positioning in it.

He missed the Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway races after suffering a spinal fracture at Talladega Superspeedway last month.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Erik Jones spoke about the changes he made to his seat, belt angles and various other aspects of the #43 Toyota Camry to enhance safety measures. On the changes in his car setup, Jones said:

“I have changed a lot in the car. I changed my seat, some belt angles, and a handful of things that we found that could have been better before the wreck at Talladega.”

This is the first time the 27-year-old has made changes in his car in his eight-year-long full-time Cup career.

“I hadn't made a lot of changes, frankly, in a lot of years. I ran the same seat and everything for about eight years, and, you know, it was time to switch things up, obviously.

"This will be the first race on that seat. I'm sitting in a pretty different position than what I'm used to for almost all my racing career,” Jones added.

In his second season with Jimmie Johnson’s LMC, Jones is 27th in the points table with 181 points and one top-10 finish this season.

“It's been a big learning experience” - Erik Jones on Talladega injury

Legacy Motor Club driver admitted that the Talladega incident served as a learning experience for him, prompting internal reflections on areas where improvements can be made to prioritize safety in the upcoming races.

“I think it's all, it's been a big learning experience, really. I think we've all learned a lot internally on what we can do better on safety. There's all kinds of different opinions out there, right, on what's right and wrong, and we're always learning. But I feel like we're in a better spot now, for me at least,” Jones said.

Erik Jones qualified 30th during Saturday’s qualifying race at the Darlington Raceway for the main event, the Good Year 400.