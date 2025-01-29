Erik Jones' wife Holly reveals 2-month-old David is a "happy little guy", shares a carousel of adorable pictures

NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones' wife Holly Jones recently took to Instagram to share a series of adorable pictures of her son David. She also shared the activities her son loves to do and called herself 'lucky' to be his parent.

Holly Jones was also a racer and met Erik in 2018 when they were rivals on the dirt track in Midget racing. The couple got engaged in 2022 just before Christmas and tied the knot a few months later on August 2, 2023. Nearly a year later, they were blessed with a baby boy on November 27, 2024, and named him David Wayne Jones.

On Monday, January 27, David turned two months old and she shared all of his adorable moments in a carousel on her Instagram account. She also mentioned that her son loves mornings, watching dancing fruit videos, and his favorite toy fish tank.

Erik Jones' wife also shared an image of her son with the fish tank and captioned the post:

"Happy 2 months David…or as your cousins call you, “Baby Dave”! David loves mornings, watching dancing fruit videos, and his fish tank toy. He is starting to find his voice. David also got his “wings” and travelled to Michigan. We’re so lucky he is such a happy little guy!"

Previously, the couple celebrated their son David's one-month anniversary by sharing another image carousel on her Instagram on December 30, 2024.

Erik Jones' wife Holly revealed her son is a Jade Avedisian fan in an IG update

A few days earlier, Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones' wife Holly Jones shared a picture of her son David with Jade Avedisian on her Instagram story. In the story, Avedisian, the first woman to win a national Midget title on the Xtreme Outlaw Tour, was seen feeding David.

Holly captured the wholesome moment and shared it on her Instagram and wrote:

“David was a big @jade_avedisian fan today.”

Meanwhile, Erik Jones is in his ninth season in the Cup Series and fourth with his team, Legacy Motor Club. He has secured three wins, 90 top-10 finishes, and two pole positions in 289 starts in his nine-year stint in the Cup Series. His last win came at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 race at the Darlington Raceway.

Additionally, Erik Jones has secured nine wins, 50 top-10 finishes, and 15 pole positions in the Xfinity Series in 79 starts in six years. He also secured seven wins, 35 top-10 finishes, and seven pole positions in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in his five-year career.

The Michigan native will return to the Cup Series in his #43 Toyota Camry XSE at the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16.

