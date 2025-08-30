Erin Blaney dons a stunning outfit as she pairs a pink top with blue jeans on IG

Ryan Blaney's sister Erin Blaney shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories as she spent her day in Connecticut. In the posts, Blaney could be seen wearing a light pink ruffle top. She paired the top with dark-wash blue jeans, keeping accessories minimal with a delicate necklace.

This particular photo was taken against a backdrop of flowers, pink being a dominant colour among the same.

Erin Blaney's story on Instagram posing in a pink and blue outfit. Via: Instagram, @erinblaney

She tagged her location as Connecticut in another post. She later posted a follow-up from the Thorncrest Farm, where she appeared to be enjoying her time.

Erin Blaney's story on Instagram, tagging the location of her visit. Source: Instagram, @erinblaney

Erin Blaney’s follow-up story revealed her visit to Thorncrest Farm in Goshen, Connecticut. The farm is known for being both a family-run dairy farm and a chocolatier. Located at 280 Town Hill Road, the farm is a popular spot for both locals and visitors.

The chocolates sold at Thorncrest, under the name Milk House Chocolates, are created by chocolatier Kimberly Thorn. She produces small-batch pralines and truffles using fresh cream, butter, and milk from the farm.

While Erin is not often in the spotlight, she is well known among NASCAR fans as the sister of Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney. Erin grew up in Ohio and North Carolina alongside her siblings Emma and Ryan. Their father, Dave Blaney, was a successful racer himself and was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2014, establishing racing as a family tradition.

After finishing high school at Bishop McGuinness Catholic in North Carolina, Erin went on to the University of Alabama. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Human Environmental Science and Public Health Education and Promotion, along with a minor in Advertising. She is currently based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Erin Blaney reflects on her role at Make-A-Wish

Earlier this year, Erin Blaney shared a personal note about her work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She shared that starting this new role had been one of the most positive changes in her life over the past year.

Erin graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Human Environmental Science and Public Health Education and Promotion, adding a minor in Advertising. Before joining Make-A-Wish, she worked as Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, where she successfully raised nearly $1 million for charitable causes.

In June 2024, Erin began working part-time as an administrative coordinator at Make-A-Wish. By October of the same year, she moved into a full-time role as a Community Development Specialist. Her position involves fundraising and community engagement in the Central and Western North Carolina region, where she helps expand the foundation’s ability to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

11 months into her full-time role, Erin used her Instagram story to reflect on the experience. Sharing her thoughts, she wrote,

“One of the best things that’s happened to me in the last year is starting a new job at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

Erin Blaney currently boasts a following of 31.2k on Instagram. While she is not very regular with posting on Instagram, she does often keep her fans engaged via Instagram stories.

