  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • What is Erin Blaney's position at Make-A-Wish? Ryan Blaney's sister dubs career at non-profit "one of the best things" 

What is Erin Blaney's position at Make-A-Wish? Ryan Blaney's sister dubs career at non-profit "one of the best things" 

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Aug 27, 2025 06:10 GMT
Ryan Blaney
Source: @erinblaney on Instagram

Erin Blaney, Ryan Blaney's sister, penned a wholesome note about her role at the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She has been working full-time at the organization since October of last year.

Ad

Erin graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor's degree in Human Environmental Science and Public Health Education and Promotion, along with a minor in Advertising. She used to serve as the Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation and helped raise nearly $1 million for the charity.

In June 2024, she began working part-time as an administrative coordinator for Make-A-Wish Foundation. Following the same, Erin started her full-time role as a Community Development Specialist in October, where she currently helps with fundraising in the Central and Western North Carolina region.

Ad
Trending

Eleven months into the role, Erin shared an Instagram story reflecting on her journey so far.

"One of the best things thats happened to me in the last year is starting a new job at the Make-A-Wish Foundation," she wrote.
Erin Blaney posts about her role in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Source:@Instagram/erinblaney
Erin Blaney posts about her role in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Source:@Instagram/erinblaney

On the racing front, Ryan Blaney is fresh off a victory in the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. The result marked his second win of the season and bumped him to the top-4 of the playoff standings.

Ad

Ryan Blaney reflects on family history at Indianapolis

Ryan Blaney recently opened up about his childhood trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his father, Dave Blaney. In an interview with Frontstretch ahead of the Brickyard 400, Blaney recalled one of his earliest visits to the track.

"I came up here a lot with dad, the tunnel still is amazing when you drive through it, you see the museum right there. Every year I come here, and I remember my first year I count as an adult, standing on the pit road, watching them qualify," he said. (0:52 onwards)
Ad
"Three cars are going in so we are at the end of the pit road, and Robby Gordon was racing that 7 car, it was a bright orange car, that he had, and I saw just a little orange dot, all the way down there. Can’t even see it, and before you know it, they go by so fast,” he added.
Ad
Ad

Ryan Blaney had a lackluster qualifying at Indianapolis but made up for it during the 168-lap event. He ended up with a seventh-place finish, marking his second consecutive top-10 after Dover.

He went on to score three consecutive top-10s before tasting victory at Daytona. He captured the win in a thrilling four-wide finish after making up 12 places in the final two laps.

His recent stretch of races has been one of his most consistent runs this season. The Team Penske driver has led in every race since Indianapolis and has grabbed two Busch Light Poles as well.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications