What is Erin Blaney's position at Make-A-Wish? Ryan Blaney's sister dubs career at non-profit "one of the best things" 

Erin Blaney, Ryan Blaney's sister, penned a wholesome note about her role at the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She has been working full-time at the organization since October of last year.Erin graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor's degree in Human Environmental Science and Public Health Education and Promotion, along with a minor in Advertising. She used to serve as the Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation and helped raise nearly $1 million for the charity.In June 2024, she began working part-time as an administrative coordinator for Make-A-Wish Foundation. Following the same, Erin started her full-time role as a Community Development Specialist in October, where she currently helps with fundraising in the Central and Western North Carolina region.Eleven months into the role, Erin shared an Instagram story reflecting on her journey so far.&quot;One of the best things thats happened to me in the last year is starting a new job at the Make-A-Wish Foundation,&quot; she wrote.Erin Blaney posts about her role in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Source:@Instagram/erinblaneyOn the racing front, Ryan Blaney is fresh off a victory in the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. The result marked his second win of the season and bumped him to the top-4 of the playoff standings.Ryan Blaney reflects on family history at IndianapolisRyan Blaney recently opened up about his childhood trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his father, Dave Blaney. In an interview with Frontstretch ahead of the Brickyard 400, Blaney recalled one of his earliest visits to the track.&quot;I came up here a lot with dad, the tunnel still is amazing when you drive through it, you see the museum right there. Every year I come here, and I remember my first year I count as an adult, standing on the pit road, watching them qualify,&quot; he said. (0:52 onwards)&quot;Three cars are going in so we are at the end of the pit road, and Robby Gordon was racing that 7 car, it was a bright orange car, that he had, and I saw just a little orange dot, all the way down there. Can’t even see it, and before you know it, they go by so fast,” he added.Ryan Blaney had a lackluster qualifying at Indianapolis but made up for it during the 168-lap event. He ended up with a seventh-place finish, marking his second consecutive top-10 after Dover.He went on to score three consecutive top-10s before tasting victory at Daytona. He captured the win in a thrilling four-wide finish after making up 12 places in the final two laps.His recent stretch of races has been one of his most consistent runs this season. The Team Penske driver has led in every race since Indianapolis and has grabbed two Busch Light Poles as well.