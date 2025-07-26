Ryan Blaney draws on family history and personal milestones at IMS ahead of Brickyard 400

Ryan Blaney recently put forth his personal connection with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in a video clip shared by Frontstretch on X. The video centers on Blaney’s memories at IMS, including his early experiences watching races with his father.The clip was posted by Frontstretch. Ryan Blaney, the current No. 7-ranked driver in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, shared memories that explain why Indianapolis holds a special place in his journey as a driver.In the video, Ryan Blaney recalled visiting IMS often with his father, NASCAR veteran Dave Blaney. He talks about the feeling of driving through the tunnel and seeing the museum, calling it unforgettable. One moment he remembers clearly is standing on pit road as a fan, watching qualifying.“I came up here a lot with dad, the tunnel still is amazing when you drive through it, you see the museum right there. Every year I come here, and I remember my first year I counted as an adult, standing on the pit road, watching them qualify.&quot; [0:52 onwards]Robby Gordon’s bright orange No. 7 car left a lasting impression, especially the speed at which it flew past. Describing it, he shared,“3 cars are going in so we are at the end of the pit road, and Robby Gordon was racing in the 7 car, it was a bright orange car, that he had, and I saw just a little orange dot, all the way down there. Can’t even see it, and before you know it, they go by so fast”Ryan Blaney at the Kroger 200, 27 October, 2012 - Source: GettyBlaney also talked about his first race at IMS in 2012, in the Xfinity Series. He recalled the challenge of going through the track’s 90-degree corners and how visually disorienting the front stretch was at first glance — especially with the wide wall looming ahead. Despite its complexity, he praised the venue, saying,“It’s a cool place, not only historically amazing… there’s no place like it.”This year, Ryan Blaney sits seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 576 points. He has one win, nine top-10 finishes, and seven Top-5s. He’s also led 352 laps and earned one pole position in 21 races.“That would be like a dream come true.” – Ryan Blaney on kissing the bricks with Roger PenskeRyan Blaney, who got his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2023 with Team Penske, recently said that celebrating a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Roger Penske would be a dream moment in his career. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Blaney spoke about the emotional weight of “kissing the bricks” at IMS — something that has become a tradition for drivers and teams after a win.&quot;I can't wait. We had a great run there last year and that would be like, that's a childhood thing that I wanted to do. And especially ever since I was kissing the bricks. And now, ever since I've raced for Roger, is being able to kiss the bricks with Roger. That would be like a dream come true. That would be nothing cooler than that. So hopefully we can do it for him this weekend and be able to fulfill that dream.&quot;Since joining Team Penske in 2018, Ryan Blaney has consistently delivered strong performances. He snapped a long winless streak with a Coca-Cola 600 win in 2023 and has made the NASCAR Playoffs every year since 2018. He reached the Championship 4 in both 2023 and 2024.Ryan Blaney at the Miami Speedway on November 18, 2018 in Homestead, Florida- Source: GettyBlaney’s win at Iowa Speedway in 2024 added another unique feather to his cap — becoming the only driver to win at Iowa in all three of NASCAR’s national series. His career also includes iconic wins at tracks like Pocono, Talladega, and Martinsville. As of now, Ryan Blaney has 13 career Cup Series wins and over 140 top-10 finishes.