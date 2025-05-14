Erin Blaney poses with Tricon NASCAR star ahead of brother Ryan Blaney’s charity pickleball event

Erin Blaney recently shared a picture of herself with the TRICON Garage driver and famous personality Toni Breidinger. The picture was from a charity event hosted by Ryan Blaney for mental health awareness on May 13, 2025.

Erin Blaney is best known as the sister of NASCAR Cup Series winning driver Ryan Blaney and the daughter of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney. Erin was in a high-profile relationship with NASCAR driver William Byron from October 2019 until early 2024, which drew more eyes on her in the NASCAR world.

Ryan Blaney recently hosted the second annual “Pickle for a Purpose” charity event, a fundraiser by the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. The foundation focuses on raising brain health awareness and supporting families affected by concussion and Alzheimer’s disease. The event took place at Rally Pickleball in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 13 and featured a host of NASCAR drivers, celebrities, and professional pickleball players.

One such star was TRICON Garage driver Toni Breidinger. She posed with Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin Blaney, which the younger of the Blaney family shared on her Instagram account. She captioned the post:

"Pickle girls!"

Screenshot via Instagram: @erinblaney

Toni Breidinger is a trailblazing NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver who became the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR Series. She is currently driving the #5 for TRICON Garage and is in the midst of her first full-time season in the national NASCAR series.

After 12 races in the season, Ryan Blaney sits in 5th spot in the championship standings with 362 points, making him the highest ranked Team Penske driver. He finished third in his most recent outing at Kansas Speedway.

Ryan Blaney shares sincere sentiments after hosting 2nd Pickle for a Purpose

Blaney expressed heartfelt sentiments about the foundation's mission, which began in 2018, inspired by his grandfather’s battle with Alzheimer's, and highlighted partnerships with organizations like the Alzheimer's Association and UPMC to further their cause.

"It's been since 2018 we've had this foundation and we you know we really work with you and we kind of started with the Alzheimer's Association my grandfather had it and we wanted to we had a a personal connection with that and we wanted to you know go to a cause and now we now we work with UPMC."(via NASCAR on YouTube)

"You know organizations out there that have really been amazing to work with and uh like I said something that we deal with or have a personal tie to that we can relate to. So it's been a lot of fun over the last you know over a handful of years and its events like this that really kind of bring people together and raise some great money for some really good casues," he added. (3:40-4:10)

The event combined competitive pickleball matches with community engagement, featuring eight teams, including NASCAR personalities like Corey LaJoie, who reached the finals but was decisively defeated.

