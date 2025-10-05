Erin Blaney shares a glimpse of Ryan Blaney and wife Gianna Tulio’s chic baby shower 

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 05, 2025 18:40 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio at the Music City Center on Nov. 30, 2023. Image: Imagn

Erin Blaney recently shared a glimpse of her brother Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio's baby shower for Charlie.

Gianna and the former NASCAR Cup champion, who married in December last year, are expecting their first child, a boy, around December 6. The 27-year-old model and social media influencer hosted a baby shower in Florida last month (September 20).

Now, Blaney's younger sister, Erin, has shared a sneak peek of another baby shower for family and friends in her latest Instagram story. The picture showed a display with blue, green, and white balloons and "Baby Charley" written on top.

Erin Blaney&#039;s story (October 4). Source: Screenshot via Instagram @erinblaney
Erin Blaney's story (October 4). Source: Screenshot via Instagram @erinblaney

In another picture, Erin posed with Gianna and two other friends.

"the girls making lots of boys," Erin wrote.
Erin Blaney&#039;s Instagram story (October 4). Source: Screenshot via Instagram @erinblaney
Erin Blaney's Instagram story (October 4). Source: Screenshot via Instagram @erinblaney

Gianna and the Team Penske star announced their pregnancy in July with ultrasound photos and baby bump pictures on Instagram. The couple captioned the post:

"Been keeping a secret for far too long, but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!"

Blaney has also spoken about how the December due date eases pressure from the busy season racing calendar. He shared that the timing was lucky and happened to coincide with his marriage and engagement month.

"I can't say we necessarily drew it up that way. Just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it," Ryan Blaney said in July (via NASCAR.com).
Ryan and Gianna met in 2018 in Las Vegas. They started dating in 2020 and got engaged in December 2023. The pair wed on December 12 in Aspen, Colorado, at Hotel Jerome, and invited close family and notable racing figures to the ceremony. The couple now lives in North Carolina.

"No idea how loved he already is" - Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna on their baby

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna, also shared pictures from her baby shower with her friends in Florida, where she grew up after moving from Philadelphia. She captioned the post:

"Our little man has no idea how loved he already is🍼🤍"
Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney has five more races to wrap up the NASCAR Cup Series season. The 31-year-old is locked into the next playoff round ahead of Sunday's Charlotte Roval race after winning the Round of 12 opening race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (on September 21). He has won at two of three tracks (Talladega and Martinsville) in the Round of 8.

The Team Penske ace won at the Charlotte road course in 2018 and has five top-10 finishes in seven starts there. He qualified in 11th place for the 109-lap race, which is scheduled to start around 3 pm on Sunday, October 5.

More from Sportskeeda
