Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio shares a sneak peek inside her “baby shower day”

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio recently celebrated her first baby shower. The couple got engaged in December 2023 and tied the knot on December 12, last year in Aspen, Colorado. They are also expecting their first child, a baby boy, in December this year.Gianna treated her followers on Instagram to a first look at her baby shower. The photos show a blue and white themed party with flower arrangements and table settings. She reshared stories from her friends on social media, one of which read:&quot;[Gianna] happy baby shower day.&quot;Gianna Tulio's story (September 20) Source: Screenshot via Instagram @giannatulioGianna shared another photo, which showed the table setting from her friend Alexis Hayes' perspective.&quot;Celebrating Baby Blaney,&quot; the picture read.Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio's story (September 20) Source: Screenshot via Instagram @giannatulioGianna met the former NASCAR Cup champion in 2018 in Las Vegas, when she was modeling for Hooters. The 2021 Miss Hooters International revealed the gender of their baby during a Fourth of July party with fireworks alongside other NASCAR drivers and their families.&quot;Got fortunate on the timing&quot; - Ryan Blaney and Gianna keeping up tradition of lining up major life events for NASCAR off seasonRyan Blaney and Gianna broke their pregnancy news on July 1. They shared ultrasound images and baby bump photos on Instagram, writing:&quot;Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!🧸🤍&quot;Blaney was relieved that the baby's arrival coincided with the NASCAR offseason. He reflected on the fortunate timing of it all during a July episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:&quot;We're in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can't say we necessarily drew it up that way. Just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Ryan Blaney sits fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings ahead of this week's first Round of 12 race at New Hampshire Speedway. The Team Penske driver has two regular season wins this season and is just seven points above the cut line. He has only three top-10 finishes in 12 Cup starts at the 1.06-mile oval.Last year, Blaney qualified second and ran near the front at New Hampshire but a contact with Michael McDowell towards the end of the race sent the two drivers spinning. Blaney ended the race in 25th place.The &quot;Magic Mile&quot; will host the Mobil 1 301, the first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race since 2017, this Sunday (October 21) at 2:05 pm.