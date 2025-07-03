Erin Blaney styles her 4th of July weekend look with a white bikini top and matching shorts

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, rocked a matching bikini outfit in a new social media update. The 28-year-old is spending some time by a lake with the 4th of July weekend just around the corner.

Erin graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in human environmental sciences and currently serves as a community development specialist at Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. She is one of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney's three children, along with Ryan and Emma.

In an Instagram post, Blaney, who has about 30,000 followers, shared a story donning a white bikini top and matching shorts. She posed with a lake view, with the photo finished in a black-and-white filter.

Ryan Blaney's sister Erin Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

While she enjoys a lake trip ahead of the 4th of July weekend, her brother, Ryan Blaney, gears up for the Chicago street race. The 31-year-old enters the Grant Park 165 following a top-10 finish from last year's edition.

The Chicago street race is hosting the second round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. Unfortunately, Blaney was eliminated from the mid-season tournament due to a DNF from the previous race at EchoPark Speedway. Carson Hocevar beat him to the second round, with the two drivers having a friendly banter about their matchup.

The Grant Park 165 is happening on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. As of this writing, NASCAR hasn't extended its contract with the track, suggesting the stock car racing series might be looking for other venues to host a street race.

Erin Blaney made her feelings known about the untimely passing of her four friends

Earlier this week, Erin Blaney was in disbelief over the plane crash carrying the Weller family, who shared a close relationship with the Blaneys. The family was flying to Montana for a vacation when their plane went down moments after takeoff.

Blaney shared her thoughts on an Instagram post, writing:

“Still in disbelief. My heart is with this wonderful, warm, kind family.”

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

The people onboard included John Weller II, 67; Veronica Weller, 68; John Weller, 36; Maria Weller, 34; and the two pilots, Joseph Maxin and Timothy Blake. John Weller II used to co-own the Sharon Speedway in Ohio with Erin Blaney's father, Dave.

