Hendrick Motorsports has picked four interim crew chiefs to help with Cup Series drivers this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Kevin Meendering serving as Kyle Larson's temporary crew chief. Bowman will be assisted by Greg Ives, William Byron by Brian Campe, and Josh Berry by Tom Gray.

As part of the penalties imposed on the Hendrick team for parts violations at Phoenix Raceway last week, NASCAR on March 15 banned Larson, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Bowman's crew chiefs for four races.

NASCAR fined Hendrick Motorsports for the following accounts: Bowman, Larson, and Byron each received a 100-point deduction and a 10-playoff point penalty. Crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle, and Blake Harris were each suspended for four races.

NASCAR also fined everyone $100,000. Each of the four Hendrick teams received 100 owner points and 10 playoff points penalty.

Hendrick, however, has decided not to postpone the suspensions of Daniels, Gustafson, Fugle, and Harris. They stated that they would fight the fines.

In an interview with Fox's Bob Pockrass, Kyle Larson discusses the impact of the penalty, working with an interim crew chief, and more.

Sharing his thoughts on the penalties he and his team are serving this weekend, Larson said:

"Yeah, I mean it's big obviously, I think like 10 playoff points goes a long way and we look at a 100 points that could be worth, obviously a hand full of spots into the regular season. So, it could be more than potentially 10 points..like so yeah. Every point matters in the playoffs, so it's definitely big..."

Bowman, who was leading in points before the penalties were dished out, has now dropped to 23rd position.

Kyle Larson had a winning shot in Phoenix and Las Vegas

With two laps remaining in the scheduled time of the March 5 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson had led 38 straight laps and held a commanding lead over teammate William Byron.

However, Aric Almirola's spin brought out the red flag. At the subsequent pit stop, Byron's pit team moved him out in front of Larson, and after an extra restart, Byron went on to win the race.

Larson secured the pole position at Phoenix Raceway after dominating pre-qualifying practice there. He finished the race with a race-high 201 laps led, and he briefly had the lead twice in the closing circuits before being overtaken.

With 44 laps remaining, Kevin Harvick caught Larson and passed him for the lead, then for the second consecutive week, Byron overtook Larson on the final overtime restart to claim the victory.

The season is still early, and Kyle Larson will almost certainly make the playoffs even if HMS's appeal of the 100-point penalties is denied. But, these kinds of defeats are hauntingly similar to how most races went for Larson early in his Cup Series stint.

