“Every single day”: Ryan Blaney reacts after narrowly missing out on victory at Talladega

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney lost the 2023 GEICO 500 to Kyle Busch in a double overtime thriller on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. Blaney had a strong race, leading the race high 47 laps. However, Busch edged ahead of him on the last lap of the multi-car wreck, which caused the caution flag to come out.

Despite his P2 finish at Talladega, the result was bittersweet for the #12 Ford Mustang driver. He knew that he missed the opportunity to end his 55-race winless streak.

Blaney last won his NASCAR Cup Series points race at Daytona International Speedway in August 2021. When asked about what more he has to do to win again in the series, Blaney with a pained smile replied:

“Every single day.”

Ryan Blaney relied on leader Bubba Wallace Jr. on the final lap for the lead. Wallace crashed after blocking Blaney, allowing Busch to get inside and take the lead before the caution came out to end the race. The caution left the #12 car for a P2 finish.

After the race, Wallace Jr. took the blame for his crash with Blaney in overtime and Blaney also stated that there was nothing he could do in that situation.

“It’s hard to block in these cars. I felt like (Wallace) kind of triple-moved on me. You can’t really do that. He blocked the middle. He blocked bottom. He blocked the top and I’m there.”

He continued:

“Shame to get turned, but I don’t know what else I can do beside slam on the brakes, and you can’t do that. I’m not blaming anybody. It’s just hard racing. As the leader, I would have done the same thing. You’re trying to block and maintain the lead. As second, I’ve got to take every run I can get and keep my momentum. Just one of those things. Stinks.”

“I’m mad we didn’t win”- Ryan Blaney rues missed opportunity to win a Cup Series race

Ryan Blaney revealed what went through his mind after losing his chance of reaching Victory Lane on the final lap of the second overtime at GEICO 500.

In a post-match interview, Blaney said:

“I’m mad we didn’t win. That was the thing that went through my head first.”

Catch Ryan Blaney next at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 30 as he again aims to end his 56-long winless streak.

Poll : 0 votes