"Everybody was just out of tires" - Kevin Harvick points to 'sliding' on track as reason behind his P5 finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick managed to finish in fifth position in last weekend's Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Ambetter 301 saw the Stewart-Haas Racing driver make quite a few moves in the 301-lap-long race, which ultimately saw him break his 3-race-long streak of not being able to finish in the top-5.

While Christopher Bell went on to become the 14th different winner in the 2022 season of the highest echelon in stock car racing, Harvick fought his own battles to come up with a decent result for the team. The 46-year-old suffered tire degradation throughout the race, as he struggled towards the final stages after taking two tires in a pit stop. He elaborated on how he thought most of the field suffered similar issues and said:

“We put two tires on there, which we all thought was the right thing to do and it just would not get going. We were sliding up the race track and it took seven or eight laps to get the car underneath ya and then about 20 laps to get the pace back. Then at the end, everybody was just out of tires. I am proud of everybody on our GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang. We will keep plugging away.”

The Bakersfield, California native also expressed his thoughts on the quality of racing and difficulty in overtaking the New Hampshire Motor Speedway presented the drivers with, saying:

“When the car was handling good, not bad. But when everybody was sliding around there it was tough if you were the same speed. We passed a lot of the cars that were worse than us. It just depended on what your handling issues were.”

Kevin Harvick to sport new paint scheme in M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick, the driver of the #4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, is set to sport a new livery at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. 'The Tricky Triangle', as it is often referred to as, will be hosting the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 with Busch Beer sponsoring Harvick's car.

Busch Beer is a brand from Anheuser-Busch, the largest brewing company in America. Watch Kevin Harvick represent the brand at Pocono Raceway this coming weekend.

