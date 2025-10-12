“Everyone’s tired of racing him”: Jesse Love rips Chevrolet teammate over his upsetting Las Vegas turnaround

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love recently competed in the Focused Health 302 held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 11, 2025. However, he was upset with the results and lambasted Nick Sanchez for the same.

Ad

Love qualified sixth for the 201-lap race with a best time of 30.14 seconds, reaching a top speed of 177.55 mph. Meanwhile, his Chevy teammate Sanchez began the race one spot ahead of him in fifth place with a lap time of 30.40 seconds and a top speed of 177.62 mph. Following that, the #2 Chevy driver and the #48 driver had a bit of a heated moment during the closing lap of the race.

After the final restart, Nick Sanchez challenged Aric Almirola but got loose and was caught by Jesse Love. Both drivers fought aggressively for the spot for several laps. Following that, Love and Sanchez slipped back, and Justin Allgaier passed both Chevy drivers. This led to the NASCAR driver's outburst in the post-race interview with PRN. The #2 Chevy driver stated:

Ad

Trending

"Nick's one of those people; whenever you're around him, either he wrecks, you both crash, or he puts you in a spot where you both have to overcorrect. I think everyone's tired of racing the 48 ... that's why I'm upset."

PRN @PRNlive Jesse Love is 6th today. "Nick's one of those people, whenever you're around him, either he wrecks, you both crash or he puts you in a spot where you both have to overcorrect. I think everyone's tired of racing the 48 ... that's why I'm upset."

Ad

Jesse Love finished the 201-lap race in sixth place, earning 48 points, affecting his playoff points. Meanwhile, Nick Sanchez wrapped the Las Vegas race one spot ahead of Love in P5. On the other hand, Aric Almirola won the race, leading 107 laps.

"Would rather be lucky than good": When Jesse Love got candid about his first-ever Xfinity Series victory

Ahead of the 2025 Talladega Superspeedway race, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love recalled his maiden win of the series. Love joined RCR in 2024 and won his first-ever Xfinity Series race at the same track in his rookie season.

Ad

The #2 Chey driver had a decent qualifying session and secured a spot behind his RCR teammate, Austin Hill. Love qualified in second place with a best time of 52.871 seconds and a top speed of 181.20 mph.

Following the chaos-filled race, Jesse Love's risky decision to stay out on the track while everyone went to the pits for refueling helped him secure his maiden victory. Reflecting on the same, the RCR driver told the press:

Ad

"I'd always rather be lucky than good, and I kind of lucked out a little bit this race. I was so caught up in the moment of trying to win my first XFINITY race. Number one rule is Speedway, right? Don't get too far out. Luckily, my car was fast enough. I was able to kind of make up for that mistake. They were coming off turn four here. I remember Brennan Poole got to my outside. I knew that if I could run him up off of four, I'd have all this distance to take."

Jesse Love has completed 63 races with Richard Childress Racing in his two-year stint. Following that, he has secured two wins, 15 top fives, and 38 top tens with an average start of 9.2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.