"Would rather be lucky than good": Jesse Love reflects on the first Xfinity Series victory of his career at Talladega 

After facing a major setback at Rockingham, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love is set to compete at the Talladega Superspeedway race on Saturday, April 26. The race has special significance for Love, as he secured his first Xfinity Series victory in the same race last season. Recalling the race, the professional race car driver revealed how he won the race.

The RCR driver had his intentions clear from the qualifying session and qualified one spot behind his pole-sitter teammate, Austin Dillon, with a best time of 52.871 seconds and a top speed of 181.120 mph. The 2024 AG Pro 300 was filled with chaos, resulting in a double overtime that worked in Love's favor, allowing him to take the lead.

While everyone was in the pits to refuel, Jesse Love's crew chief made a bold decision to stay on the track. The plan cost Love multiple spots in Atlanta, but this time he was able to pull the move and secure his first win. Recalling the incident, the #2 Chevy driver said (via @nascarxfinityonthecw/Instagram):

"I always rather be lucky than good, and I kind of lucked out a little bit this race. I was so caught up in the moment of trying to win my first XFINITY race. Number one rule is Speedway, right? Don't get too far out. Luckily, my car was fast enough. I was able to kind of make up for that mistake. They were coming off turn four here. I remember Brennan Poole got to my outside. I knew that if I could run him up off of four, I'd have all this distance to take."

"I was almost too late to the side draft here to Brennan Poole's left for a quarter panel. I knew that the bottom was better. The top was pretty well organized. But when you could see, like right when I pulled out of line, the thing just slingshotted like Talladega Nights. Alfredo, getting to the outside of Brennan Poole was huge for me as well. My car was so fast that day it was unbelievable. That was a really gutsy call for my crew chief to keep me out. Was so blown away that we had enough fuel to even do a burnout at the end," he added.

While Jesse Love won the race, Parker Kligerman was the runner-up, and Love's teammate, Austin Hill, was in third place in his #8 Chevy. The upcoming Talladega Superspeedway race is scheduled for Saturday. CW, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 300.58-mile race at 4 PM ET.

NASCAR disqualified Jesse Love after a post-race inspection at the Rockingham Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love initially won the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire race held at Rockingham Speedway last week. But later, in a turn of events, Love was disqualified by the sanctioning body.

After completing the post-race inspection on the #2 RCR Chevy, the governing body found an issue with the rear suspension. Following the same, NASCAR stripped Jesse Love of his win and credited him with the last position (38).

The decision changed the outcome of the race. JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith was moved from runner-up position to the winner of the race, marking his first win of the season. Additionally, Parker Retzlaff was moved to the runner-up position (career-best finish), and AM Racing driver Harrison Burton was moved to third.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More