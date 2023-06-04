“Everyone was super respectful” - Jordan Taylor had a ‘great’ time in NASCAR Xfinity Series

IMSA SportsCar Championship driver turned NASCAR afficionado Jordan Taylor's recent outing in the sport's junior nationwide series left him pleasantly surprised.

Taylor made his stock car racing debut in the highest echelon of the sport at the Circuit of the Americas filling in for Chase Elliott. His first taste of NASCAR left something to be desired for the Orlando, Florida native.

Having made multiple contacts with drivers and cars in the Cup Series, Taylor was taken aback by the aggressive and haphazard nature of stock car racing. His latest forray into the NASCAR world, however, changes that narrative to some extent.

Racing in this Saturday's (June 3) Pacific Office Automation 147, the 32-year-old finished P27.

In a post-race interview, Taylor elaborated on the differences in respect and quality of racing in the Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway and the Cup Series race at COTA. He said:

"The race I had was super clean and fair. All the guys that I was around were super clean. I got a couple rubs but good rubbing is good racing. I had a great time, everyone was super respectful.

"There were times when guys could've pushed me out of the way when I had that front damage and they took their time to get around me."

Despite finishing P27, Jordan Taylor's race was interesting until he sustained front right damage to his car. Prior to the damage, the Kaulig Racing driver was seen running in or just outside the top 10.

Jordan Taylor's achievements in sports car racing

Jordan taylor is one of the most talented racing drivers to have warmed up to NASCAR of late. Making his debut in the Xfinity Series last Saturday, Taylor proved his prowess behind the wheel. He qualified in sixth place and ran between the fifth and 10th positions before damage forced him down the field.

Taylor's 2023 season has seen him sit fourth in the overall standing in the GTD class with co-driver Antonio Garcia. He has recorded prestigious wins in races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTLM class.

First introduced to the sport as a replacement for an injured Chase Elliott, Taylor has seemingly warmed up to stock car racing.

