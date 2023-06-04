NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 is finally done and dusted. The 13th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3. The race took place at Portland International Raceway and lasted for two hours, 19 minutes, and 45 seconds.

Driving the #00 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer secured his first Xfinity Series win of the 2023 season at the 1.967 miles (3.166 km) permanent road course. Custer emerged victorious when took the advantage of a melee in Turn 1 after an overtime restart and then held off charging Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag.

Starting from the front row, the 25-year-old driver won Stage 2 and took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.142-second margin ahead of Allgaier to earn his 11th career Xfinity win.

Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier finished runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, and Austin Hill in the top five. Myatt Snider, Sheldon Creed, Connor Mosack, Chandler Smith, and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top 10.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 saw five lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Pacific Office Automation 147 final results explored

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #1 - Sam Mayer #8 - Josh Berry #21 - Austin Hill #19 - Myatt Snider #2 - Sheldon Creed #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #91 - Alex Labbé #25 - Brett Moffitt #9 - Brandon Jones #48 - Parker Kligerman #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #92 - Josh Williams #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #39 - Ryan Sieg #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #53 - Patrick Emerling #78 - Anthony Alfredo #51 - Jeremy Clements #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #4 - Garrett Smithley #27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Kaz Grala #10 - Jordan Taylor (i) #43 - Leland Honeyman #44 - Dylan Lupton #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #08 - Preston Pardus #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Daniel Hemric #28 - Kyle Sieg #35 - Parker Chase #66 - Mason Maggio (i) #07 - Stefan Parsons #6 - Brennan Poole

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Sonoma Raceway for the 14th race of the season, on Saturday, June 10.

