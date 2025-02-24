"Everything ends up working out": Greg Biffle's wife Cristina shares uplifting message on her IG

Former NASCAR Cup driver Greg Biffle's wife, Cristina, took to social media to share an uplifting message about hardships. Cristina encourages her followers through the post to keep at it as 'everything ends up working out', sometimes even better than expected.

Ad

Biffle is a 55-year-old professional stock car racing driver who wed Cristina Grossu in December 2022. While the driver has a daughter with his ex-wife, he shares a son with Grossu named Ryder Jack, born in September 2020.

In an Instagram story, Cristina, who has about 13,000 followers on the social media platform, reposted a heartening message from the page bossbabe.inc. The post read:

"Everything ends up working out. Most often, it ends up even better than you could've imagined. Remember this when you're in a hard place or feel like you're being challenged the most. Have trust in, and believe in where you're headed."

Ad

Trending

Cristina Biffle's story - Source: via @cristinagbiffle on Instagram

In addition to being a wife and a mom, Cristina is a realtor and CEO of My Replica Ring. As the name suggests, the company replicates its clients' rings, allowing them to leave their jewelry at home and wear the replica whenever and wherever.

Ad

Her husband Greg Biffle, meanwhile, stepped away from full-time competition in 2016. He drove for Roush Racing for most of his NASCAR career and won 19 Cup races. His best finish was second overall in 2005, with Tony Stewart securing the championship.

Outside the world of NASCAR, Greg Biffle makes automotive content on his YouTube channel and hosts races on his short dirt track. Last December, he competed against fellow YouTuber and racecar driver Cleetus McFarland on the said track to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Ad

"Need your help": Greg Biffle's wife calls for fundraising program for the youth

Earlier this month, Cristina Biffle urged her followers to raise funds for the 6th annual Over the Edge. The proceeds will help the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation's education program for underprivileged kids from pre-K through 12th grade aimed to equip them for the future.

Ad

Cristina took to Instagram and wrote:

"Y'all, it's that time of year again, and I'm so excited! Last year, we raised so much in a little over a week. I'm wanting to crush that goal this year and need your help. In May, we’ll be going Over the Edge again in Uptown Charlotte, raising money to help benefit the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation."

Ad

The Over the Edge provides participants with a thrilling experience of rappelling 10 stories down the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown. To join, interested individuals must raise a minimum of $1,000 to earn a spot. The 6th annual edition of the fundraising event will be held on May 8.

Greg Biffle also recently gave back to the community. During the wake of Hurricane Helene, he carried out a search and rescue mission using his own helicopter. NASCAR recognized his efforts by awarding him with the 2024 Myers Brothers Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"