“F*** awesome finish”: Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia looks back on fairytale NASCAR win

Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, shared her reaction to Harrison Burton’s triumph at the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. She added that it was an “awesome finish” and wrote how everyone was happy for the young driver.Burton got his first big win in the NASCAR Cup Series on August 24, 2024. He was driving for Wood Brothers Racing and gave the team its 100th win in NASCAR’s top series in a wild overtime finish. After the race, Burton shared this joy with his team and family, including his dad, Jeff Burton. The win also secured his spot in the Cup Series playoffs under the &quot;win and you're in&quot; format.Even with his win at Daytona, Burton did not stay with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2025 season as Josh Berry took his spot. Instead, Burton went back to a full-time drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing in 2025.NASCAR shared a post featuring highlights from the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Speedway. Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia shared the post and wrote:&quot;F**** awesome finish. We were so happy for him!&quot;Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet got married in July 2024 in the city of her birth, Brasilia, Brazil. The former is entering his final regular season race with Trackhouse Racing and is set to leave the team at the end of the season. He has not yet qualified for the playoffs, but could seal his spot with a win at Daytona.Daniel Suarez on wife’s sharp criticism about Trackhouse in NASCAR: Full Speed Daniel Suarez supported his wife, Julia Piquet, following her outspoken criticism of their NASCAR team, Trackhouse Racing, during the 2024 playoffs. Julia’s comments, featured in Netflix’s docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed, highlighted her frustration with the team’s dynamics, especially how Suarez’s teammate Ross Chastain finished 10th in a race while not being in the playoffs, yet the two Trackhouse teams did not collaborate to help each other.Julia described the situation as sending her husband &quot;to war on a donkey holding a wooden spoon&quot;, lamenting the lack of competitive support for Suarez. The Trackhouse driver said in May 2025 (to Kyle Dalton):“I have a little bit more of a filter in some situations than Julia. But at the same time, she's not wrong. Everything that she says, she's right. And nothing can say anything about it.““I love how Julia says things the way they are. Her dad is the same way. So, I think that shows who she is as a person. We're just talking about it, who shows their personalities. And that's Julia and I respect her for that,” Suarez added.Suarez finds himself 29th in the Cup Series standings going into the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.