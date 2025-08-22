“F*** awesome finish”: Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia looks back on fairytale NASCAR win

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 22, 2025 19:57 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty
Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Telcel Chevrolet, and wife, Julia Piquet stand on the grid during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico - Source: Getty

Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, shared her reaction to Harrison Burton’s triumph at the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. She added that it was an “awesome finish” and wrote how everyone was happy for the young driver.

Ad

Burton got his first big win in the NASCAR Cup Series on August 24, 2024. He was driving for Wood Brothers Racing and gave the team its 100th win in NASCAR’s top series in a wild overtime finish. After the race, Burton shared this joy with his team and family, including his dad, Jeff Burton. The win also secured his spot in the Cup Series playoffs under the "win and you're in" format.

Ad
Trending

Even with his win at Daytona, Burton did not stay with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2025 season as Josh Berry took his spot. Instead, Burton went back to a full-time drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing in 2025.

NASCAR shared a post featuring highlights from the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Speedway. Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia shared the post and wrote:

"F**** awesome finish. We were so happy for him!"
Ad
Ad

Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet got married in July 2024 in the city of her birth, Brasilia, Brazil. The former is entering his final regular season race with Trackhouse Racing and is set to leave the team at the end of the season. He has not yet qualified for the playoffs, but could seal his spot with a win at Daytona.

Daniel Suarez on wife’s sharp criticism about Trackhouse in NASCAR: Full Speed

Daniel Suarez supported his wife, Julia Piquet, following her outspoken criticism of their NASCAR team, Trackhouse Racing, during the 2024 playoffs. Julia’s comments, featured in Netflix’s docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed, highlighted her frustration with the team’s dynamics, especially how Suarez’s teammate Ross Chastain finished 10th in a race while not being in the playoffs, yet the two Trackhouse teams did not collaborate to help each other.

Ad

Julia described the situation as sending her husband "to war on a donkey holding a wooden spoon", lamenting the lack of competitive support for Suarez. The Trackhouse driver said in May 2025 (to Kyle Dalton):

“I have a little bit more of a filter in some situations than Julia. But at the same time, she's not wrong. Everything that she says, she's right. And nothing can say anything about it.“
Ad
“I love how Julia says things the way they are. Her dad is the same way. So, I think that shows who she is as a person. We're just talking about it, who shows their personalities. And that's Julia and I respect her for that,” Suarez added.

Suarez finds himself 29th in the Cup Series standings going into the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications