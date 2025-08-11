  • NASCAR
  • "F*cking hate losing": Ryan Preece determined to do whatever it takes to win Richmond after P13 finish at Watkins Glen

"F*cking hate losing": Ryan Preece determined to do whatever it takes to win Richmond after P13 finish at Watkins Glen

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Aug 11, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Ryan Preece - NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Ryan Preece reflected on his recent form and explained how it's tough to lose out with a fast car. Nonetheless, he vowed to 'do everything it takes' for a win at Richmond and secure a playoff spot.

Preece has been hovering near the playoff bubble ever since Pocono. He had a strong outing at Indianapolis and led the field during Stage 2 before settling for a fourth-place finish.

The No. 60 Ford driver secured a second consecutive top-5 finish at Iowa and was poised to repeat the feat at Watkins Glen International. He finished a race-high third in Stage 1 and rounded out the top 10 in Stage 2. After finishing 13th, he walked away with just two playoff points, leaving him 34 points behind the playoff cutline.

Trending

With two races left in the regular season, Preece is still under mathematical contention for the final three spots, but he believes a win is what's needed at this point.

"I think, you know, for us, you can definitely manage those expectations, but I f**king hate losing, so it's hard to do that....I want to go to Richmond and I want to do everything it takes to win. A lot of passion with racing, So, it's nice to be in the position where where I'm racing again," Ryan Preece said iva Frontstretch [1:40 onwards]
"If we can if we could squeeze our way into these playoffs, I think we can be a real upset," he added.
youtube-cover
Chris Buescher finished third on Sunday (August 10) and gained 12 playoff points over Ryan Preece. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski is out of mathematical contention, but as a multi-time Richmond winner, he too has a shot at making the playoffs.

Ryan Preece comments on playoff battle with teammate Chris Buescher

Ryan Preece recently discussed his battle with Chris Buescher for a playoff berth. Ever since Bubba Wallace's Brickyard win, Preece and Buescher have been locked in a tight battle near the cutline, with each putting up impressive results to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Preece spoke to NASCAR reporter Claire B. Lang and shared whether the battle may carry serious consequences.

"If the points battle is really close going into Daytona, obviously, we're going to take care of each other when it comes to superspeedway."
"I don't necessarily think that I would go and wreck somebody to try to get points like that. I'm just gonna race everybody the way I'd want to be raced,” Preece added.
Ryan Preece has a rather poor track record at Richmond when compared to Buescher. His highest finish at the track comes from a fifth place result back in 2023, when Buescher took the checkered flag in the same event. With two more top-10s in the Next Gen Era, Buescher has a leg up against his RFK Racing teammate.

