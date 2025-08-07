“I'm just going to race everybody the way I'd want to be raced”: Ryan Preece gets real on high-stakes playoff battle with teammate Chris Buescher

Ryan Preece recently opened up on racing against his teammate Chris Buescher, who holds the final playoff spot heading into Sunday’s (August 10) Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Only three races remain till the playoffs kick off at Darlington on August 31.Preece is in his inaugural year driving the No. 60 car for RFK Racing. He is one of the drivers who has yet to log their maiden win of the 2025 season. Twenty-three races into it, the Berlin, Connecticut-native sits 13th in the championship standings with 551 points.Chris Buescher, on the other hand, ranks 11th on that list with 574 points. Both drivers must win to get in, as making the postseason just on points doesn’t seem like an option.Detailing the same during a recent interview with Claire B. Lang, Ryan Preece said:“We are going to race hard. I think between this week and next week, he (Buescher) sees Watkins Glen as a great opportunity to go win and get himself in. If the points battle is really close going into Daytona, obviously, we're going to take care of each other when it comes to superspeedway.”But Preece is not going to blatantly wreck his teammate, or any fellow race car driver, to make the playoffs. He races everyone with respect and expects the same in return.“I don't necessarily think that I would go and wreck somebody to try to get points like that. I'm just gonna race everybody the way I'd want to be raced,” Ryan Preece added.All eyes are now on Watkins Glen, which will host the 24th race of the season this coming Sunday, August 10. Fans can watch the 90-lap race on CW (2 p.m. ET) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Ryan Preece named as the honorary starter for the Rod Spalding ClassicRyan Preece will serve as the honorary starter for this year’s running of “The Night Before The Glen - Rod Spalding Classic” at Chemung Speedrome, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 9. He will also sign autographs for his fans ahead of the 75-lap Modified Series feature.The event will also feature an exclusive RoC Backpack Giveaway for the young racing fans in attendance on Saturday night. To follow up on the success of last week’s giveaway at Spencer Speedway, more than 70 backpacks with school supplies will be given out that day.Winning the Modified Series race will yield a $5000 prize. The gala night will also feature the Race of Champions Late Model Series, the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series, and the Chemung Hobby Stocks.