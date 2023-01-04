"F**k Joe Biden!" - NASCAR fans have fun signing off at the 2022 Daytona 500

The 64th rendition of the Daytona 500 saw rookie Austin Cindric visit Victory Lane as the regular season kicked off last year, such is the unknown of the NASCAR Cup Series. The 500-mile-log race, which was filled with excitement for the drivers as well as the fans who saw the Next Gen car racing on a superspeedway for the first time, did not disappoint in terms of storylines to talk about.

The Comeback @thecomeback Rookie Austin Cindric edges out Bubba Wallace and WINS the Daytona 500! Rookie Austin Cindric edges out Bubba Wallace and WINS the Daytona 500! https://t.co/kyQHArA2fD

As Team Penske's Cindric managed to edge Bubba Wallace Jr. on the final lap, with the help of his teammate Ryan Blaney, fans of the sport had other ideas about how to sign the weekend off. In a clip uploaded to Twitter, a fan of the sport is hilariously seen giving his political stance about the president of the United States of America when asked about his thoughts on the race by a reporter.

When the reporter asked what he would like to sign on the finish line of the Daytona International Speedway after a spectacular finish, the NASCAR fan said:

"What do you think I'm gonna sign? I'm gonna sign f**k Joe Biden!"

Watch the complete clip below:

Michelle 🔥🍢🏁 @MBMNoles #Merica NASCAR fans are the best! Best moment at the Daytona 500 in 2022 NASCAR fans are the best! Best moment at the Daytona 500 in 2022 😂💀🇺🇲 #Merica https://t.co/Pr5DhmhjsM

NASCAR reveals 2023 Busch Light Clash format

The 2023 season of stock car racing is all set to kick off as the NASCAR Cup Series revisits the LA Memorial Coliseum in February this year. The return of the Busch Light Clash after a successful showing last year marks the official start to the calendar, with the regular season set to kick off with the 65th Daytona 500 in the same month as well.

The exhibition race, the Clash, will see an expansion in the number of cars racing this year, with 27 total entries up from last year's 23. Single-car qualifying on Saturday will decide which driver gets pole for four individual heat races consisting of 25 laps each, with the top five from every race advancing into the main event.

Steven Taranto @STaranto92 NASCAR has announced the format for the 2023 Busch Light Clash.



Biggest difference from last year to this is the expansion of the main event field from 23 cars to 27. NASCAR has announced the format for the 2023 Busch Light Clash.Biggest difference from last year to this is the expansion of the main event field from 23 cars to 27. https://t.co/aGVUnFdq96

Two 50-lap qualifier races will be held for the remainder of the field, giving them a chance to start the main race, with the highest point-scorer of 2022 also receiving a free pass into the Clash. The main event is set to go on for 150 laps, with laps under caution not being added to the total race distance.

Watch the Busch Light Clash go live from the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5th, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes