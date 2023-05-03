F1 superstars try their hand at changing tires of Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR car

With the F1 headed to the United States of America for the upcoming weekend in Miami, Florida, the BWT Alpine F1 Team drivers decided to step into the NASCAR world on their way to the Miami Autodrome.

Meeting up with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's owner-operator Brad Keselowski, as well as driver Chris Buescher, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were seen getting the complete stock car racing experience at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

During a series of NASCAR-themes challenges, both Ocon and Gasly were seen trying their hand at changing a tire on Keselowski's #6 Ford Mustang. With Pierre acting as the tire carrier and Esteban as the tire changer, the F1 drivers managed to change one tire in 9.5 seconds.

Preparing to go head-to-head with Buescher and Keselowski at a full-pace pit stop, both driver teams will be put through the paces on something they don't often get paid to do.

RFK Racing @RFKracing



@OconEsteban &



@Castrol | @AlpineF1Team “BOX BOX BOX” 🛞 @PierreGASLY try their hand at changing tires on a NASCAR race car- and thinking their may be a little bias in the timekeeper “BOX BOX BOX” 🛞@OconEsteban & @PierreGASLY try their hand at changing tires on a NASCAR race car- and thinking their may be a little bias in the timekeeper 😂@Castrol | @AlpineF1Team https://t.co/OMYano7H6f

With smiles all around, Gasly and Ocon also got behind the wheel of the Next Gen Cup car, trying their hands at stock cars at the Charlotte Roval track.

They appeared to enjoy their time behind the wheel of extremely powerful, heavy and downforce-lacking cars as opposed to open-wheeled cars. The French drivers also seemed to push the limits of the Next Gen NASCAR Cup car once they got comfortable.

RFK Racing @RFKracing

Pierre: “Yeah, I managed to go for it a bit!”



@keselowski | @PierreGASLY BK: “You were DIGGIN’!”Pierre: “Yeah, I managed to go for it a bit!” BK: “You were DIGGIN’!” Pierre: “Yeah, I managed to go for it a bit!” @keselowski | @PierreGASLY https://t.co/CaglSavvNo

The Cup Series heads to the Kansas Speedway next weekend for the AdventHealth 400 while F1 heads to the Miami Autodrome for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Brad Keselowski joins NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has become one of the drivers to be featured on the sport's 75 Greatest Drivers list. The driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, the 39-year-old is one of the most experienced drivers on the field in the modern age of the sport.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Congratulations to A leader. A winner. A champion.Congratulations to @keselowski on being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 A leader. A winner. A champion. Congratulations to @keselowski on being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 https://t.co/H0tZQGzbJJ

With 35 visits to Victory Lane in the sport, Keselowski is the man to watch out for on superspeedway tracks such as the Daytona International Speedway and the Talladega Superspeedway.

The Michigan native has proven his skill on high-speed ovals by winning at Talladega 3 times over the course of his career. The #6 Ford Mustang driver is also one of the few to have clinched the Xfinity Series championship in their first year.

Brad Keselowski teamed up with Jack Roush to form RFK Racing in 2022, with the aim of now succeeding as an owner-operator.

Poll : 0 votes