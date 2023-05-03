"If the word “gimmick” was a grand prix" - Upcoming 2023 F1 Miami GP draws mixed reaction from fans

The 2023 F1 Miami GP is the next race on the calendar. It will be held from May 5, Friday, to May 7, Sunday. It will be the second time the city is holding an F1 race. Although the actual race and the sessions were quite enjoyable last year, the overall glamor that surrounded the GP was not liked by many.

Back in 2022, there was a whole procession where the race winner, Max Verstappen, was escorted to the podium by two police motorbikes while the Dutchman sat in a Jeep behind them. Since the podium was slightly away from the main pitlane, it took some time for Verstappen to reach it.

Although the F1 showrunners were trying something different to further promote and celebrate the new race in the US, most fans were unhappy and cringed at all the fluff surrounding the Miami GP.

Recently, when the F1 official Twitter account posted the procession that happened the previous year, hundreds of people flocked to it and reacted negatively. They urged the showrunners not to conduct such a procession again at the 2023 Miami GP.

F1 is gradually growing at an exponential rate in the US. This is mainly due to the Netflix series Drive to Survive, which popularized the sport in many corners of the globe. Hence, F1 bosses are gradually increasing the number of races held in the US to capitalize on the growing fame.

However, it is safe to say that many people are not fans of all the extra fluff and glamor that the sport is surrounded by at the moment.

Mercedes team boss stamps 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP as 'boring'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff felt that the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP was quite boring to watch. He mentioned how there were no overtakes between the drivers despite their massive pace differences.

He further urged the sport and the FIA to look into the sprint race weekend format and make changes to create more entertainment and closer racing. Wolff said:

“There was no overtaking, even with a big pace difference. It made it not great entertainment. We have to analyse the weekend with the sprint format, whether there’s positives we can take out. At the end it all comes down to racing. It needs the tough battles and I think the highlight you could see yesterday was George and Max being able to battle it out and today there was none of that."

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



"Today wasn’t a thriller. Just no overtaking, even with a big pace difference. It made it not great entertainment."



"We need to… Toto Wolff believes boring races need to be avoided. He says it's about understanding why it wasn't entertaining, not necessarily changing the rules."Today wasn’t a thriller. Just no overtaking, even with a big pace difference. It made it not great entertainment.""We need to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Toto Wolff believes boring races need to be avoided. He says it's about understanding why it wasn't entertaining, not necessarily changing the rules."Today wasn’t a thriller. Just no overtaking, even with a big pace difference. It made it not great entertainment." "We need to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0wnkUnBZwn

Wolff added:

"Even if you were within 0.2 seconds it was very difficult to overtake, it was nearly impossible to overtake unless the other driver makes a mistake. We need to really look at it and how we can make it better. Not how we can make it better, we need to look at how we can avoid just a boring race. I’m not sure that 100m more DRS would have made a difference.”

It is safe to say that this year's race in Baku was not the most thrilling. But we got to see some fascinating racing between Red Bull teammates Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen and a great wheel-to-wheel battle between Mercedes' George Russell and Verstappen.

Poll : 0 votes