Fans gripped by emotions over Mark Martin’s Rockingham throwback shared by Corey LaJoie

NASCAR legend Mark Martin is one of the few drivers to have claimed multiple victories at Rockingham Speedway, formerly known as North Carolina Speedway. As the historic D-shaped oval returns to the Xfinity and Truck Series schedule this season, part-time NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie took to X to honor Martin’s legacy at the track. The tribute sparked a wave of fan reactions, with many celebrating Martin's achievements and the return of Rockingham to NASCAR's schedule.

Widely regarded as one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers, Hall of Famer Mark Martin built a legendary career defined by skill and consistency. During his time in the sport, he racked up 96 wins across NASCAR’s top three national series, including 40 in the Cup Series.

Corey LaJoie recently took to X to highlight Martin’s iconic #60 Ford, harking back to its dominant run in the Xfinity Series. Martin drove the Roush Racing entry to back-to-back victories at Rockingham Speedway in 1996 and 1997, solidifying the car’s legacy as one of the most 'overwhelming' forces on the track. LaJoie posted on X:

"This weekend the Xfinity field is lucky to not know the overwhelming feeling of defeat like when @markmartin showed up to @Rockingham1965 in this unit."

Upon seeing this post, several fans have shared their reactions to Mark Martin's legacy.

"Dude was completely untouchable!" a fan said.

"I was always excited to go see his show car in winn dixie parking lot in rockingham! The good ol days" a fan wrote.

"Everyone else was racing for second" another fan noted.

"Or pretty much anywhere he showed up in that unit" a fan stated.

"I loved that car. The competition didn’t though." a fan commented.

Meanwhile, one particular fan added that the Xfinity drivers were lucky not to have Jamie McMurray come out of retirement for the upcoming race at Rockingham.

"They're also lucky @jamiemcmurray decided not to come out of retirement for this race as well" a fan wrote.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire is scheduled for 4 PM ET. Meanwhile, the Truck Series race is scheduled for Friday (April 18), starting at 5:00 PM ET.

NASCAR’s Rockingham comeback draws reaction from Hall of Famer Mark Martin

As NASCAR makes its return to Rockingham, 66-year-old veteran Mark Martin took part in a promo for the race on NASCAR's X account. The former driver shared his excitement about seeing the historic track featured once again on the series schedule.

"The truth is that NASCAR is heading back to The Rock," the post was captioned.

In addition to Mark Martin, legendary names like David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Harry Gant and Jamie McMurray have all left their legacy at the North Carolina-based 1.017 mile track. As NASCAR returns to Rockingham, a new generation of rising stars is ready to carve out their own niche in the track’s storied history, continuing the legacy of greatness.

