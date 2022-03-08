Fans question Alex Bowman's move to beat Kyle Larson on caution restart

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson was set to defend his 2021 Pennzoil 400 win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend. A last-minute caution, however, left him in 2nd place at the end of the race. Meanwhile, Alex Bowman fought hard to secure his first win, with the two battling door-to-door in overtime.

Fans, however, were left with questions on how Bowman managed to beat Larson on the caution restart. One fan took to his Twitter account to request motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass to enlighten people on the rule of beating the leader to the line on a restart. The fan wrote:

“@bobpockrass what’s the rule on beating the leader to the line on a restart? I’m seeing people claim that bowman should be dq because he beat Larson to the line on the final restart”

Mtn Dude @MtnDude1020 @bobpockrass what's the rule on beating the leader to the line on a restart? I'm seeing people claim that bowman should be dq because he beat Larson to the line on the final restart

Another fan reacted to the tweet stating:

“That’s only a rule on the initial start of the race.”

Pockrass answered the question saying:

“there is no rule as far as beating the leader the leader to the start-finish line if you are lined up beside the leader—it is OK to beat the leader to start-finish line as long as you don’t mash the gas before the leader.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass there is no rule as far as beating the leader to the start-finish line if you are lined up beside the leader -- it is OK to beat the leader to start-finish line as long as you don't mash the gas before the leader.

Other fans were not amused by the questions, with some stating that people should not act like it was a new rule that was imposed. One fan replied:

“That rule along with the leader supposed to go before anyone else on the restart has been in place for years. Why are people acting like they’re new rules?”

Natethesnake3 🇺🇸 @NateWines4 @bobpockrass That rule along with the leader supposed to go before anyone else on the restart has been in place for years. Why are people acting like they're new rules?

Sunday's race saw a last-minute caution call after Erik Jones spun with three laps to go. The caution resulted in overtime with all cars heading to the pit for a tire change. Kyle Larson, along with his teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron, went for two tires to get to the track first.

Larson took the outside line while Bowman took the inside line, with the two maintaining their pace to the checkered flag. As the two were running wheel-to-wheel, Kyle Larson, the favorite to win the race, had the checkered flag on his sight but lost in the last corner. Compared to last week’s event where he wrecked teammates in the race, Larson collaborated well with his teammate Bowman following his boss' instructions.

Kyle Larson's progress on NASCAR Cup Series 2022

The reigning Cup Series champion was the winner of the last week’s Wise Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. This Sunday, Larson fought to collect his second win on the speedway as well as the second win of the season.

Currently, Kyle Larson stands at the top of the table with 113 points, one win, and two top-five finishes. Larson will be poaching his second win of the season in the upcoming event at Phoenix Raceway.

