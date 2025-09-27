Fans react to NASCAR veteran Brad Keselowski pinpointing the “scariest part” of the sport 

Veteran driver Brad Keselowski recently raised a major concern about the business side of NASCAR. Speaking on Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies podcast, the 2012 Cup Series champion explained what he sees as the single biggest problem holding the sport back.According to Brad Keselowski, the tracks’ failure to generate enough income, along with their overreliance on TV revenue, is the “scariest part” that is poisoning the sport. Steven Taranto shared Keselowski's concern on X.“The number one problem with the sport right now is the model with the tracks,” Keselowski said (0:07 onwards)“The tracks aren’t able to generate enough revenue on their own. They’re wholly reliant on the TV money, and they’re comfortable with that, which is the scariest part of all,” he added.This system creates a chain of issues. Since tracks are not motivated to push ticket sales, attendance suffers. That reduces the money circulating back to teams, leaving them dependent on sponsorships to survive. The fans were quick to pitch in with analysis and solutions to the current situation. One stated that some tracks that were away from major cities mostly faced this problem, writing,&quot;He has a point, but tracks like Talladega or Michigan that aren't close to a major city -- what can they do to bring in significant revenue? Concerts? They'd be competing with venues specifically built for them. And conglomerates like LiveNation that stick to their own venues.&quot;Brian Manzo @BrianManzo20LINK@STaranto92 @keselowski He has a point, but tracks like Talladega or Michigan that aren't close to a major city -- what can they do to bring in significant revenue? Concerts? They'd be competing with venues specifically built for them. And conglomerates like LiveNation that stick to their own venues.&quot;Being on the track side of things….I agree. IMS is better at this than most but it’s very much an issue&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;This is literally one of the points of the lawsuit from 23XI and Front Row.&quot; one fan pointed out.&quot;He’s a nascar encyclopedia.&quot; a fan wrote, praising Brad Keselowski.&quot;And it is a NASCAR problem because they along with SMI decided to put every family owned track in their portfolio.&quot; another one added.&quot;I'm curious to how the track situation affects the teams so much&quot; one fan highlighted.The issue comes at a time when NASCAR is already dealing with difficult charter negotiations. The split of TV revenue remains the sticking point. According to Brakehard, Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) collects more than $2 billion from the TV deal across its lifetime, in addition to ticket revenue.NASCAR itself takes 10% of revenue, or around $850 million, plus track earnings from International Speedway Corporation (ISC) properties. Each chartered entry averages $5.9 million a year from NASCAR.According to Brad Keselowski, Horsepower increase adds to NASCAR’s upcoming changesNASCAR’s future is not only tied to revenue debates. The rules package for the cars is also expected to change. On Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies podcast, Brad Keselowski revealed that NASCAR is preparing to increase horsepower for the 2026 season.The current NextGen car, which launched in 2022, runs at a base of 670 horsepower. In practice, the number is closer to 685 or 690. According to Brad Keselowski, NASCAR plans to raise it to around 740–750 horsepower, a move that could reshape on-track performance.Cup Series veteran Joey Logano welcomed the adjustment. Reflecting on the possible upgrade, the Team Penske driver said, “It’s definitely cool. I like it. I want to do it. Like, not just the engine, but the drive train. It’s got to be beefed up more. … You want to just make the racing better, right?”In addition to the horsepower boost, Brad Keselowski suggested NASCAR could enlarge the engine spacer, which would smooth the transition from 670 to 750 horsepower.For now, the immediate focus is on the playoffs. This weekend, Kansas Speedway hosts the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet. The 267-lap race will be televised on USA Network on September 28 at 3 pm ET, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.