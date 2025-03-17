Fans speak their mind as Josh Berry sends a five-word message during unexpected moment following his first NASCAR Cup win

After Josh Berry won the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, NASCAR took to X and shared a wholesome clip of the Wood Brothers Racing driver with his two dogs. The clip grabbed the attention of fans and filled the comments with celebratory messages.

The WBR driver debuted in stock car racing in 2014 with former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports. He competed in the series for eight seasons before landing a full-time seat in the Cup Series with RFK Racing.

After parting ways with Stewart Haas Racing last year, Ryan Preece inked a multi-year deal with Wood Brothers Racing. Also, in his debut season with the team, he secured his career's maiden win and 101st win for the team in his 53rd attempt at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Following the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver's win, NASCAR shared a clip of the latter celebrating his two pet dogs standing alongside the trophy. While posing for pictures, Berry stated:

"This ****'s gonna go viral." 😂"

Fans applauded the wholesome moment and filled the comments with heartfelt messages. One wrote:

"So happy for Josh Berry. First win. Epic moment for him and Wood Brothers."

Another commented:

"Nice to see the wood Brothers back in victory Lane. This is why there was a driver change made right here."

Here are some more reactions to the moment:

"I’m so happy for you and the team and definitely for the @woodbrothers21 4 giving you a fast racecar!" stated a WBR fan.

"Puppies in victory laneee 🥰 I was unfamiliar with your game Mr Berry, well played 😅🤩," wrote an X user.

"lol look at those cute puppies 🐶," said one of Berry's fans.

"Congrats to Josh Berry on victory," a motorsports fan commented.

With 16 laps to go in the 270-lap race, Josh Berry and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez competed for the lead. The Wood Brothers Racing driver took the lead and claimed the victory, crossing the finish line 1.35 seconds ahead of Suarez.

Former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister Kelley Earnhardt sent a celebratory message to Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry etched his name in sports history by winning his first race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with NASCAR's longest-running team. During his 53rd attempt, the latter won a race and impressed several NASCAR stars with his feat.

Following his career's first win, the 34-year-old secured his spot in the playoff berth alongside Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. Berry qualified seventh for the race. He paved his way to the leading position and surpassed pole-sitter Michael McDowell.

Stumbling upon the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver's remarkable performance, Kelley Earnhardt tweeted:

"Heck ya @joshberry @woodbrothers21! Who can’t love that!"

Wood Brothers Racing replaced the 2024 Daytona champion Harrison Burton with Josh Berry for the 2025 season. After the split, Burton moved to AM Racing and drove the #25 Ford in the Xfinity Series.

