WBR drops a 2-word reaction as Josh Berry seals historic Las Vegas win on his 53rd attempt

NASCAR driver Josh Berry secured his first Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16. Impressed by the win, Berry's team, Wood Brothers Racing, shared a two-word reaction to his remarkable run at Vegas.

Berry began his stock car racing career nearly a decade ago in the Xfinity Series, spending most of his time with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports. After several years in the second-tier series, he got an opportunity in the Cup Series in 2021 with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, where he ran his first race at Dover International Speedway.

The Cup Series driver landed a full-time seat with SHR last season, but the team ceased its operations at the end of the 2024 season, leaving Josh Berry as a free agent. NASCAR's longest-running team, Wood Brothers Racing, hired him as a full-time Cup Series driver for the 2025 season.

During his fifth race of the season and 53rd overall attempt, the 34-year-old driver won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After Harrison Burton won the Daytona 500 the previous year, Wood Brothers Racing marked its 100th win, and Berry's victory took them past that milestone.

Reflecting on Berry's success, the Wood Brothers Racing team took to X and wrote:

"Dammit boy"

On lap 254, with 16 laps remaining, Josh Berry and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez battled for the lead. Berry secured the lead and crossed the finish line with a margin of 1.35 seconds, leaving Suarez in second place.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister Kelley sent an enthusiastic message to Josh Berry after his maiden win

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry made history with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On his 53rd attempt, he achieved his first win in the Cup Series, impressing several NASCAR stars. Among them was Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who shared a message for Berry.

Following his first win, the Tennessee native clinched a spot in the playoffs alongside William Byron, the Daytona 500 champion, and Christopher Bell, a back-to-back three-race winner. The #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver qualified seventh for the race on the 1.5-mile track, surpassing pole sitter Michael McDowell.

Reflecting on Josh Berry's impressive skill set, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller tweeted:

"Heck ya @joshberry @woodbrothers21! Who can’t love that!"

Following his win, Berry participated in a post-race interview, expressing his feelings about his performance.

"Vegas has been so good to me. I've had so many great moments here. I just struggled in the NextGen car. This entire 21 team, everyone at Wood Brothers Racing, provided me with a fantastic car today. They (Team Penske) welcomed me with open arms and tried to accelerate my learning process as much as possible," he said.

Wood Brothers Racing signed a multi-year deal with the #21 Ford driver, who replaced Harrison Burton for the 2025 season. Burton has moved to the Xfinity Series, driving the #25 Ford for AM Racing.

