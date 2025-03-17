Mark Martin gives a straightforward explanation on why Josh Berry initially did not perform burnout after maiden Cup Series win

Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing claimed the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the win, he stopped at the start-finish line, came out of the car, and celebrated with joy. However, he refrained from doing burnouts like many other NASCAR drivers, and this was something former Cup Series driver Mark Martin noticed.

Ad

It was Berry's maiden victory in the NASCAR Cup Series in his 52nd appearance in the top tier of stock car racing. Thanks to the win, Berry qualified for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs alongside William Byron and Christopher Bell.

The victory was also the 101st for WBR, who qualified for the NASCAR playoffs in back-to-back seasons after Harrison Burton won at Daytona last year. As Berry won in Las Vegas, he did not initially perform a burnout.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the ordeal, Martin, a former NASCAR driver, shared his explanation from his official X account. Here's how he justified the #21 driver's action.

"No burnout. He works on race cars and respects the equipment. @joshberry @NASCAR."

Here's the post by Mark Martin on the micro-blogging site:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Berry indeed performed a little burnout after the interview because why not? It's his first Cup Series win of his career, after all. Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing and Ryan Preece of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing came home in second and third place, respectively.

Josh Berry let his feelings known following emphatic victory in Las Vegas

Following his impressive victory at the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Josh Berry shared his thoughts in the post-race interview. Speaking to FOX Sports pit reporter Jamie Little, here's how he reacted to his maiden Cup Series win:

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (21) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Vegas has been so good to me," Berry said. "I've had so many great moments here. Just struggled in the NextGen car. This whole 21 team, everybody at Wood Brothers Racing, they gave me a great car today. They (Team Penske) welcomed me with open arms and tried to help me accelerate the learning process as much as I can."

Josh Berry signed a multi-year deal with Wood Brothers Racing under full-time obligation last year. He replaced Harrison Burton in the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry for the 2025 Cup Series season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback