Fans voice their feelings on NASCAR’s ‘unacceptable’ streaming change

On January 30, 2025, NASCAR's broadcasting partner TNT Sports announced the launch of a brand-new Driver Cam experience for the fans. Stock car racing analyst Bob Pockrass revealed that the streaming is exclusive to Max, and the viewers need a subscription to enjoy the in-car experience of their favorite drivers. However, fans were not impressed by the decision and called out the governing body in the comments.

All the cars on the grid will have a 1080p resolution driver cam, and fans will be able to watch four drivers at once. The feed will offer the sound of both scanner team radios and ambient car noise.

Viewers can select individual or preset options for the driving streams, and Max mentioned that the four pop-ups will be "based on the most compelling matchups and storylines each week." Reflecting on the same stock car racing analyst, Bob Pockrass revealed:

"This year, in-car camera streams for all 40 drivers will be on Max. Need a (U.S.) Max subscription. Video synched with data/scanner. Scanner audio: Premium subscription of NASCAR Mobile App or starting at Daytona, available to NASCAR Fan Rewards member on NASCAR website."

Fans joined the comments and criticized the governing body's decision to charge for the onboard coverage, and one fan explained:

"It is insane how many subscription services we are asked to sign up for just to watch a race."

Another expressed his anger over the news and commented:

"Keep pushing away more Nascar fans that have been here awhile. So they want us to buy a subscription to MAX for that and a subscription for Prime for 5 races. NO!"

Here are some more comments from the fans sharing their disapproval towards the decision by the Stock Car Racing Association:

"Of course more subscriptions !" stated a motorsports fan.

"That's so random. Are they trying to spread NASCAR as thin as possible?" said an X user.

A fan asked: "So we won’t be able to have in-car camera through the NASCAR app anymore?"

"So is it no longer on the website this year? I don't evening have max let alone prime its sucks for people who can't afford these apps," a fan wrote.

The onboard footage will feature live stats, race status, and telemetry data, including the speed and RPM of the car. Additionally, the cam will also provide information such as the last pit stop and the positions of the drivers on the track.

NASCAR's $7.7B multi-year broadcasting rights deal

The governing body has increased its broadcasting budget to about 40% compared to the previous deal with FOX and NBC. For the 2025 Cup Series season, the sanctioning body has increased the amount to $7.7 billion for the next seven years.

TNT Sports is the new media partner of the deal alongside Jeff Bezos's Amazon Prime Video. FOX and NBC will also continue their services with the Stock Car Racing Association to cover the race weekends. FOX will host the initial phase of the next season, including the Daytona 500.

Prime Video will take over the rights for five consecutive races starting from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Followed by TNT Sports' coverage of the five-race-in-season tournament from June 28 to July 27.

