"Feel like I'm stuck in an episode of Squid Games": Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares hilarious video on her IG story

NASCAR driver and actor Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige took to her social media to share a hilarious video where she put herself in a Squid games-like situation. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Paige wrote that she felt like she was stuck in an episode of the popular Netflix show.

Paige Muniz is quite active on social media, where she shares daily updates of her life, and on Tuesday, it was no different. As seen in the video, she sat on the bed with a cat. The furry pet, however, was on her legs, and this was when the video was taken.

Uploading the video on the Meta-owned platform, Paige wrote:

"When your foot is asleep and it's illegal to move. I feel like I'm stuck in an episode of squid games rn."

Here's a screenshot of Paige Muniz's Instagram story:

Credit: Paige Muniz on Instagram.

Upon watching the story, Frankie Muniz's fans and Paige Muniz's followers asked the latter about the pet. Taking to her Instagram, Paige revealed the breed of the cat, writing:

"Because my DMs are loaded. He is a Lykoi cat."

Here's a screenshot of it:

Credit: Paige Muniz on Instagram.

Frankie Muniz started dating Paige Muniz (formerly Price) in 2016. At the time, the former was a renowned actor, who found fame, thanks to his roles in Agent Cody Banks, Big Fat Liar, Deuces Wild and Racing Stripes.

However, a life-changing opportunity came for him when he acted in the Malcolm in the Middle sitcom. The aforementioned sitcom earned him nominations for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards. Paige, on the other hand, shot to fame after her Miss Classic Kumite title win in 2013.

Frankie and Paige Muniz announced their engagement in 2018, two years after the couple started dating. The couple eventually married in 2019 and have a son named Mauz Muniz.

Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz once shared her existential crisis on social media

Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz once took to her social media account to share an existential crisis. In one of the stories in the Meta-owned platform, the former model shared that she wasn't supposed to be on Earth, or she might be an alien.

Here's what she said in two back-to-back stories on Instagram:

"Is it just me, or like does everyone look different?" asked Muniz. "It's like everybody is getting plastic surgery or something? Also, when I was a kid, the Fruit of the Loom logo had a cornucopia. I know it did, and it was Berenstein Bears, and now it's The Berenstain Bears?"

"And I don't think I'm supposed to be here. I think I might be the alien, because no one else remembers this sh**, and it's like very vivid in my head. I don't think I'm supposed to be, I don't think I'm supposed to be here, guys. Is that possible?" she further added.

In recent years, Frankie Muniz has become a renowned name in the NASCAR fraternity. Besides racking up ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West races in 2023, the actor also participated in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series in the last couple of years.

