"Feels like winning the championship": Samantha Busch pokes fun at Kyle Busch in hilarious reel about proving him wrong

They say women always take longer to get dressed up, but Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha is an exception. It feels like winning a NASCAR championship whenever she beats her husband to get ready.

Samantha said the same on Instagram recently. She has close to 250K followers on IG alone and is known to consistently post content on health, fitness, and lifestyle. Here is her caption, followed by the reel itself:

“When proving him wrong and actually being ready on time feels like winning the championship!”

Racing 26 weeks straight, qualifying for the postseason, and then running 10 more races, under an elimination format, to bag the highest honor in the series is a big deal, more so at the Cup level. Samantha’s husband knows that as he is a two-time champion himself.

Kyle Busch drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro full-time for Richard Childress Racing. He has 63 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and holds the record for most wins in the Xfinity Series (102) and the Craftsman Truck Series (66).

However, Busch spent his last season winless. He came close to winning last August’s race at Daytona International Speedway, but Harrison Burton, a former Wood Brothers Racing driver, beat him to the finishing line.

Busch's last win came on June 4, 2023, at the World Wide Technology Raceway. It was his first season with RCR and only his 15th race with the championship-winning organization. Paired with crew chief Randall Burnett, Busch will return behind the No. 8 in 2025.

Back when Samantha Busch made a joke on Kyle Busch’s “inches” comment

Kyle Busch was close to bagging the win in another race held at Atlanta Motor Speedway last February. As reported by NASCAR, the Las Vegas native finished merely 0.007 seconds behind the race winner, Daniel Suarez.

Reflecting on how close he was, Busch posted on Instagram:

“Can’t get much closer than that. Needed a couple inches.”

Busch's wife Samantha entered the comments section and wrote:

“I’ve been telling you that for almost 20 years“.

Samantha and Kyle Busch have been married since December 31, 2010. They have two kids together, nine-year-old Brexton and two-year-old Lennix. The family of four currently lives in the Lake Norman area.

Like Busch himself, Brexton is a race car driver with several wins to his name. Most recently, he took home the prestigious Golden Driller Award after winning the Junior Sprint A-Main at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout.

Busch is just weeks away from his first race of the 2025 season. Scheduled for February 2, this exhibition-style event will be held at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium from 8 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch it on FOX or catch live updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

