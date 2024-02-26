The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 saw Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch finish in P3 after a nail-biting photo finish took fans of the sport to the edge of their seats.

The 400-mile-long event at Atlanta Motor Speedway came down to a meager difference of 0.007 seconds between the winner, Daniel Suarez, and third-place finisher Busch. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney finished in P2 within that margin for good measure as well.

Expand Tweet

After the race, Kyle Busch touched on how racing at the 1.5-mile-long drafting-style track in Atlanta, Georgia, saw him take assistance from his friends on the racetrack. Busch summed up his race on Instagram and wrote:

"Can’t get much closer than that. Needed a couple inches. Fast @cheddarskitchen @teamchevy car today, excited about the strength we’ve shown to start the year. Home turf next week."

In the comment section of the post, the Las Vegas, Nevada native's wife Samantha decided to take a dig at the Chevy driver. She wrote:

"I’ve been telling you that for almost 20 years"

Samantha Busch's comment on Kyle Busch's post

The friendly banter from the husband-wife attracted fans to react to their comments as well. Here are some of the best replies:

Fan reactions to Samantha Busch's comment

Fan reactions to Samantha Busch's comment

Fan reactions to Samantha Busch's comment

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series season will visit Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend to kick off the 2024 West Coast swing with the Pennzoil 400.

"Alliances do seem to work" - Kyle Busch on getting help from "friends" during 2024 Ambetter Health 400

Kyle Busch recently spoke about how friendships and alliances with fellow drivers can play a vital role, especially in superspeedway-style racing at drafting tracks such as the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Often known for his brash attitude on and off the racetrack, Busch seems to have warmed up to his peers. This aligns his increase in fan popularity ever since he switched to Richard Childress Racing. The #8 Chevy driver elaborated on the same in an interview with FOX Sports' Jamie Little:

"It shows that when you do have friends and make alliances, they do seem to work and that was the good part of today."

Expand Tweet