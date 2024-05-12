"Felt bad about junking his a**" - Corey LaJoie clarifies stand with Jimmie Johnson over text after Kansas incident

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie apologised to Jimmie Johnson over text after the duo's incident in Kansas last weekend.

Having retired in 2020, Johnson returned to the NASCAR Cup Series on a part-time schedule for a second straight season in 2024. Piloting the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club, he encountered yet another tumultuous race which ended prematurely at the Kansas Speedway.

Johnson's fourth start of the 2024 season was cut short on Lap 176 of the AdventHealth 400, as he became entangled in a multi-car crash.

The incident unfolded as Johnson encountered smoke ahead of him and opted to let off the gas. Unfortunately, LaJoie, caught by surprise, couldn't react in time, leading to contact between their cars and sending Johnson into the wall. The chain reaction also involved Austin Hill, compounding the chaos on the track.

In the aftermath of the incident, Corey LaJoie reached out to Jimmie Johnson to extend his apologies. Speaking to the media ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, LaJoie revealed the nature of their exchange. He said (via X):

"I got to talk to him on Monday afternoon. Not on the phone, just texting back and forth. I think he got a chance to watch it back, and you know, it wasn't intentional. He checked up a little early for those guys that got into it couple rows up. So, it was unfortunate, that's how it was."

"As much as I admire Jimmie and his accolades and how influential he has been on my career, I feel particularly bad about junking his a**."

How did Jimmie Johnson react to Kansas incident with Corey LaJoie?

Jimmie Johnson, reflecting on the Kansas incident, conveyed his frustration but acknowledged LaJoie's intentions were not malicious. Speaking to Frontstretch after the race, Johnson commented:

"I know it wasn't on purpose but it's just unfortunate. Why he slowed, just to make the turn. I was slowing to make the turn, there's traffic in front of me. I've been trying to set up my line so there's clean air ... I was just setting up for corner and I got hit from behind."

"I'm definitely not happy. I know it wasn't intentional. I know Corey and a lot of these guys out there they aren't going to just dump you on the turn. A little more awareness in that situation would have been good."

Jimmie Johnson's return to NASCAR Cup Series has been largely underwhelming. The 48-year-old driver has struggled to find his stride on the race track, failing to register a finish higher than 28th.

He is currently 36th in the Drivers' Championships with 27 points to his name.