Female NASCAR driver Taylor Reimer ready for Kansas race after "first laps"

Taylor Reimer is set to return to Kansas Speedway later this year, but not before running her first practice laps around the 1.5-mile oval. The 25-year-old Oklahoma native tested her ARCA Menards Series car with Venturini Motorsports on May 9 in preparation for her debut at the track in the fall.

Earlier this year, Reimer signed a five-race deal with Venturini Motorsports, which includes ARCA Menards Series races at Phoenix, Elko, Kansas, and Toledo, and a West Series race at Las Vegas Bullring. As part of her preparation, she logged her first-ever laps at the oval track. After her run, she posted a photo on X in her white and black firesuit, standing in front of her No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota, and wrote:

"First laps on a mile and a half! Looking forward to racing here in the fall @kansasspeedway !"

Taylor Reimer has emerged as one of the more promising female prospects in the NASCAR developmental ladder with a strong dirt-racing pedigree. A former national midget standout, she now splits her time between ARCA and Late Model circuits, with an eye on the upper tiers of stock car racing.

The test session with Venturini Motorsports was a crucial step in adapting to higher-speed ovals as she prepares for the Reese's 150 at Kansas Speedway on September 26. The Venturini Motorsports team also shared a clip of Reimer from the session on Instagram, where she reflected on her experience:

"What's up guys, Taylor Reimer here at Kansas Speedway. Just finished up my first test in an ARCA car on pavement. First mile and a half. I had a lot of fun and excited to be able to build on that for the fall race."

Reimer's previous ARCA outings have all been on shorter tracks. The Kansas test marked a turning point in her adaptability to intermediate circuits, a skill critical to long-term success in NASCAR's national series. Her next appearance with the Bill Venturini-owned team is scheduled for the Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy at Elko Speedway on June 21.

Taylor Reimer's 'ultimate goal of competing in the upper levels of NASCAR'

During her deal announcement earlier this year, Reimer laid out her vision for the future. While representing BuzzBallz Cocktails, she underlined the importance of adding more high-profile pavement races to her calendar, stating that it's part of a larger developmental arc.

Reimer said in a Venturini Motorsports press release earlier this year:

"I am excited to be back with Venturini and expand my schedule this year to include these high-profile races which allow me to gain more experience on the pavement and enable me to represent BuzzBallz Cocktails to a larger fan base. This is another step in my development with the ultimate goal of competing in the upper levels of NASCAR."

She also revealed that her collaboration with Venturini Motorsports is vital to her long-term growth and announced her mixed schedule of races across North Carolina. Away from ARCA, Taylor Reimer is also active in the NASCAR Regional Series, racing part-time in the Limited Late Model division.

Driving the No. 25 Toyota for Lee Faulk Racing & Development, she recently competed in the season-opening Leapfrog Landscaping Late Models doubleheader at Hickory Motor Speedway. She started in row 2 and finished sixth and seventh in the twin 40-lap features, showcasing a consistent pace throughout the weekend.

Off the track, Taylor Reimer is frequently spotted on date nights with Corey Heim who drives Truck Series for Tricon Garage. The duo is often seen at events and races together.

