LLumar Films has unveiled Chase Elliott's latest new livery for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

The No.9 LLumar Films Chevrolet Camaro will mostly be wrapped in red as it is a principal sponsor for Chase Elliott, the NASCAR Cup Series winner of the previous six Most Popular Driver Awards.

For the upcoming 2024 Cup Series, LLumar Films, Hendrick Motorsports' primary sponsor since 2018, will feature a completely new paint scheme and the fans are loving it.

One fan wrote:

"Finally a decent looking llumar car"

While a majority of fans loved the red livery, a few fans did not like the teal blue color of the number amidst the red and wanted LLumar Films to change it to either black or white.

Another fan wrote:

"The teal numbers are an eye sore. Make it white"

The LLumar Films livery will be featured twice during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The dates are yet to be announced.

Hendrick Motorsports and LLumar Films formally announced the extension of their contract in June 2023. This renewal would grant the sponsor two races as the major sponsor of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro until 2026.

Take a look at Chase Elliott's NAPA paint scheme

For the 2024 season, Kelley Blue Book, who has sponsored Chase Elliott since his debut will be rejoining the No.9 Chevrolet Camaro for two races.

Chase Elliott will be racing the Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet in two races at Talladega Superspeedway in October and Phoenix Raceway in March.

There are no significant modifications to the paint scheme in 2024, with the exception of the associate sponsorship on the C-post that will feature the unique Hendrick Motorsports 40th anniversary logo.

"I miss the old KBB paint schemes. They were some of my favorites on track," one fan wrote.

Although some fans prefer a different design, the blue and white paint scheme does not look that bad. As of now, Hendrick Motorsports has two paint schemes confirmed for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.