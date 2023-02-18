Find out why NASCAR champion Chase Elliott is competing in Truck Series at Daytona 

The reigning Cup Series regular-season champion, Chase Elliott is a driver not necessarily known for switching it up in the junior series of the sport. However, this year's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener is set to witness the Georgia native behind the wheel of the #35 Chevrolet Silverado.

Elliott will be seen driving for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, a team separate from any affiliations with Rick Hendrick's organization.

With Elliott starting the Truck Series race this weekend, Spire Motorsports' Corey LaJoie and Kaulig Racing's Justin Haley won't be the only Cup Series drivers to be present on the grid in the junior stock car racing division.

The #34 Chevrolet Silverado was originally meant to be driven by Jake Garcia in the 2023 Truck Series season. However, since the rookie driver is yet to turn 18, Chase Elliott has been called in to fill his shoes.

The NASCAR rulebook states that every driver has to be above the age of 18 to compete at an event, at an oval longer than 1.5 miles.

Daytona International Speedway, being one of the longest and fastest oval tracks on the calendar, stands at 2.5 miles long, thus eliminating Garvia from contention.

The Monroe, Georgia native is set to turn 18 on March 8, 2023, which also coincides with the sport's visit to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Since the track in Sin City is also longer than 1.5-miles, Garcia's birthday came just in time for the race on the same day.

Chase Elliott to get some practice ahead of the 65th Daytona 500 in the form of NextEra Energy 250

Chase Elliott elaborated on his experience of driving as a Craftsman Truck Series competitor.

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway, there’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

NextEra Energy 250 will mark Chase Elliott's 18th career start in the junior stock car racing series with NAPA Auto Parts as the 27-year-old's sponsor for the entry.

It remains to be seen how the extra practice pays off this Sunday afternoon for the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the 65th Daytona 500. The race goes live at 2:30 PM ET.

