“Fine his a**”: Expert demands action from NASCAR over Zane Smith’s crew member confronting Carson Hocevar

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:01 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono - Source: Imagn
A pit crew member for NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith (38) prepares to help with a pit stop - Source: Imagn

A member of Zane Smith’s team confronted fellow NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar following the Iowa Corn 350. Brett Griffin on X first brought the incident to light, reposting a tweet originally shared by Frontstretch’s Stephen Stumpf.

Stumpf shared the interaction, catching the aggressive crew member's exchange immediately after the race. Griffin, a long-time NASCAR spotter, reacted to it and wrote:

“Crew member is way outta bounds if it’s not the crew chief. I’ve been there. Glad the driver didn’t open his motorhome door when I was banging on it. Fine his a**.”

In the incident, a member of the No. 38 team (Zane Smith’s car) can be seen confronting Carson Hocevar as a reporter attempted to interview the driver. The crew member yelled at Hocevar, blaming him for wrecking Smith’s car. The clearest audible line from the confrontation was:

“Our car is fucking wrecked because you drive like a fucking r****d.”
The altercation didn’t happen in a vacuum. Earlier in the race at Iowa Speedway, Hocevar had gotten loose under Zane Smith and caused the No. 38 Ford to spin hard into the outside wall. Smith’s race took a significant hit, and he eventually finished 36th, several laps down.

But the situation escalated when Smith appeared to attempt retaliation later in the race, taking a swing at Hocevar’s car but ultimately missing. Hocevar responded sarcastically on the radio, saying (via Motorsport.com):

“Nice try.”

Hocevar recovered to finish eighth despite the wreck, marking his second straight top-10. Speaking after the race, he credited his team for staying focused through adversity. Meanwhile, Smith’s team clearly wasn’t as composed. Ryan Bergenty, Smith’s crew chief, was identified as the person who initiated the post-race confrontation.

“Gotta quit telling me how to fu****g drive these things”: Zane Smith vents at his own spotter

Although Carson Hocevar wrecked Zane Smith on Lap 229 of Sunday’s (August 3) race, Smith didn’t publicly express frustration at the Spire Motorsports driver. Instead, he redirected his anger toward his own team, especially his spotter, Josh Williams. The 26-year-old was running 23rd at the time and thought he had a chance to cut through traffic and gain spots. That didn’t play out the way he had hoped.

According to Steven Taranto of CBS Sports, Smith radioed his team in frustration and said:

“Gotta quit telling me how to fug drive these things, dude. Every time I poke middle we get fucking wrecked.”

His annoyance didn’t stop there. During a pit stop, Smith was also angry at his team for failing to signal his pit stall properly.

“Like, I don’t know where the f* this box is,” he added.

The day only got worse from there. Smith finished 36th, marking his fourth consecutive finish outside the top 20. His standings continue to slide. After 23 races, he sits 27th in the Cup Series rankings with 395 points and only three top-10 finishes all year. He is yet to win this season and is running out of time to qualify for the playoffs.

