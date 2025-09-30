“First clean race we’ve had in three or four weeks”: Ty Dillon makes feelings clear on major surge months after Dover race

Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon recently competed in the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet held at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Later, during the post-race interview, Dillon claimed to have had a clean race for the first time in a few weeks.

The #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had an unsatisfactory qualifying session at Kansas and began the race nearly from the back of the pack. He qualified in P33 with a best time of 30.84 seconds and a top speed of 175.12 mph. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas dominated the race, with Chase Briscoe securing the pole position and Denny Hamlin securing both stage wins.

However, Ty Dillon was able to move a few spots in stage two of the race and finished in P26 behind John Hunter Nemechek. The #10 driver then switched gears and moved multiple spots. He crossed the finish line in P13. Reflecting on his top-15 driver finish, Dillon compared it to his Dover Motor Speedway finish.

The Kaulig Racing driver finished the Dover race in P20, one spot ahead of John Hunter Nemechek. His P20 finish helped Dillon secure his berth in the finals of the NASCAR in-season challenge. He then faced Ty Gibbs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Brickyard 400, and the JGR driver took home the $1 million payout.

Recalling the same, Ty Dillon told NBC Sports:

“I’m proud of the performance of our team. We’ve been in a hole for a couple weeks, and we chopped away at it all day. It’s probably the first clean race we’ve had in three or four weeks without any of us making mistakes. I think that just proves how we can run, and hopefully that carries the momentum through the end of the year. Proud of our effort. Our car was solid, and we executed in all phases. So, now we’ll move on to the Roval.”

The final race of the Round of 12, the Bank of America ROVAL 400, is scheduled at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the 2024 race at the 2.28-mile paved road course.

"This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car": Ty Dillon shared his feelings about his rookie season with Kaulig Racing

Stock car racing driver Ty Dillon returned to full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing this year. Prior to this, Dillon competed full-time for Spire Motorsports in 2023, driving the #77 Chevy.

After his stint with Spire, the 33-year-old competed part-time for his current team. He also ran a few races for Team AmeriVet and Richard Childress Racing last year before landing his full-time seat with Matt Kaulig's team.

Following that, Ty Dillon sat down with Big Play Sports Network and opened up about his experience with Kaulig Racing, stating:

“This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car and inside the car. First of all, the speed has been really good. The best speed of any race car I’ve ever driven in my career in the Cup Series. But the support from Matt [Kaulig] himself, the drive to win, and just the way he treats his people is second to none, and that makes the difference."

Currently, Ty Dillon ranks 32nd in the Cup Series points table with 435 points to his credit. He secured a single top ten finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 31 starts this season. Additionally, Dillon has led 17 laps with an average finish of 23.871.

