“Flip me off again motherfu**er”: Austin Hill involved in a heated exchange with NASCAR rival following Atlanta race

Austin Hill threw expletives at Daniel Dye after Friday night's Focused Health 250 at Echopark Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver seemingly confronted Dye for flipping him off during the race, which led to some choice words being exchanged.

Hill began the Atlanta race on the front row but dropped off several places from a fuel pressure issue early on. After losing ground and falling a lap behind, he took to the pits and rejoined the race seven laps down. He struggled to make any headway during the 163-lap affair and settled for a 26th-place finish.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dye began outside the top 20 and finished an impressive eighth, but not without controversy. He apparently flipped off Hill during the race, which earned the latter's wrath and sparked the post-race confrontation.

Frontstretch media captured the face-off when Hill was caught hurling expletives at Dye.

"Flip me off again motherf**ker," he said.

The result led to Austin Hill dropping a spot in the driver's standings to land at third. Nick Sanchez, who ultimately earned the checkered flag and secured his first Xfinity Series win, jumped four spots in the standings to place tenth.

When Austin Hill confessed guilt for wrecking out RCR teammate Jesse Love

During the Martinsville race this season, Austin Hill captured the checkered flag after a chaotic overtime restart that saw the frontrunners taking themselves out of contention, while Hill took the opportunity and dove on the inside to take the lead. The win marked his second of the season and also delivered a milestone 100th Xfinity Series win for Richard Childress Racing.

The historic win was overshadowed by a multi-car wreck caused by Hill earlier in the race. Driving the No. 21 Chevy, Hill bumped into the No. 16 of Christian Eckes on lap 217, which led to RCR driver Jesse Love getting collected in the ensuing melee.

Love was running in seventh at the time and had to retire from the race due to serious damages endured. During the post-race interview, Hill admitted to his faults and apologized to his teammate.

"I'm extremely sorry to our teammate for getting in that wreck down in (turn) one," he said via Frontstretch [0:26 onwards]

"Started wheel hopping a little bit, and once I got under control, I hit the #16, and it took out the #2. I feel really really bad for wrecking a teammate like that. I might have to give him a call after the race," he added.

Austin Hill also won the Dash 4 Cash prize money of $100,000 from the race result. He has since then secured yet another win at Talladega Superspeedway, while Love saw his second win of the season at Rockingham get stripped away from a post-race infraction.

